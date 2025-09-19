Zimbabwe: Import Cuts to Save U.S.$1bn Annually

Zimbabwe is poised to save over US$1 billion in imports annually as the Government builds up farming to boost national food security and reduce reliance on imports.

Trade data from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) shows that the country's food import bill surged to US$976,1 million last year, a 55,2 percent increase from US$628,9 million in 2023 as a result of the crippling drought last year.

Grain imports, particularly maize, accounted for the bulk of these imports, totalling over US$1 billion, along with oilseeds and related products.

The Government's Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025 (Agricultural Marketing Authority Grain, Oilseed and Products) Amendment Regulations No. 2) now seeks to reverse this trend by introducing import restrictions and mandating staged local sourcing by processors: from April next year, at least 40 percent of grain and oilseed requirements must be sourced locally, rising to 100 percent by April 2028.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri explained the rationale behind the SI and the recent reopening of borders for agro-processors and millers.

"So, in the 2024-25 season, we produced enough grain to take us to the next season, 2,3 million tonnes of maize and almost 600 000 tonnes of traditional grains," he said.

"There are pockets of deficit within the country, but we deployed logistics to ensure grain reached where it was needed. We initially closed borders to encourage local off-take, and for five months, millers and agro-processors have purchased from our farmers. The borders are now reopened for import of maize primarily for stock feeds, while SI 87 ensures unnecessary imports do not undermine local production."

Professor Jiri emphasised the need to protect farmers from being undercut by cheaper foreign imports, while still allowing millers to import if they source 40 percent locally.

Industry stakeholders welcomed the SI as timely and strategic.

Zimbabwe Farmers union secretary-general Paul Zakariya described it as "a significant step to ensure Zimbabweans consume what they produce", noting that local production keeps currency circulating domestically, reduces foreign exchange outflows, and opens export opportunities.

"Prioritising local production secures livelihoods and keeps resources within the country. Relying on imports only benefits foreign farmers. Zimbabwe has almost everything locally and now needs to scale up maize and traditional grains to achieve full self-sufficiency."

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe hailed the initiative for strengthening production capacities and positioning the country to supply regional markets, while Buy Zimbabwe executive chairperson Munyaradzi Hwengwere said it rewards farmer productivity and strengthens local industry.

"The SI is timely and strategic. It strengthens our production capacities and gives us confidence to meet domestic demand while also exploring regional markets. The gGovernment's support in subsidised inputs, mechanisation and climate-smart farming is critical for increasing yields and securing national food sovereignty," he said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Integrated Commercial Farmers Union (ZICFU) president Mrs Mayiwepi Jiti said scaling up production to meet the SI requirements will require targeted support, including Government-backed finance, improved irrigation and road infrastructure, high-yield seed varieties, crop diversification, extension services and farmer training aligned with current agricultural technologies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs Jiti also stressed the importance of the "production parity price" mechanism to guarantee fair returns for farmers and advocated mandatory membership in farmers' organisations to strengthen lobbying and market access.

She cautioned, however, that restricting imports carries risks, including potential market dominance by a few contractors, supply chain disruptions and increased competition.

She urged the Government to promote competition, monitor market trends and support farmer cooperatives to mitigate these risks.

With 2,9 million tonnes of cereals harvested this year against a national requirement of 2,2 million tonnes, including a record 634 000 tonnes of traditional grains, the Government says Zimbabwe is on track to secure national food sovereignty while encouraging local agro-industrial growth.