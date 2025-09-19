Zimbabwe: Makamaka Express in World Semi - Finals

Hold your breath Zimbabwe!

The Golden Boys are back in the hunt and something special could be brewing up in the land of the rising sun.The MakaMaka Express - Tapiwanashe Makarauw and Makanaka Charamba - is back and roaring in search of gold.

Yesterday, the two Zimbabwean sprinters powered into the semi-finals of the 200m race at the World Athletics Championships.Makarawu won his heat while Charamba came second in the heat won by the man who clocked the fastest time of the first round.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Bryan Levell of Jamaica won that heat in 19,84s.Charamba was second in 20,06s.

Makarawu, the reigning Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year, won his heat in impressive fashion.He clocked 19,91s, the second fastest time in the heats, and it could even have been better if he had not eased the pace in the closing stages when victory was guaranteed.

In these races, it's suicidal to spend one's energy in the heats, especially when a place in the later round is guaranteed.The semi-finals are set for this afternoon from 2pm.

The favourite Noah Lyles of the United States also stormed into the semi-finals in 19,99s while Letsile Tebogo of Botswana clocked 20,18s in the tenth fastest time of the heats.The two sprinters, who make up the MakaMaka Express, powered into the hearts of Zimbabweans with a fine performance at the last Olympics in Paris, France.

Makarawu finished sixth in the final while Charamba finished eighth.Makarawu clocked 20.10s in that Olympic final while Charamba completed the race in 20.53s.

Tebogo won Olympic gold in 19,46s.Kenneth Bednarek of the United States was second in 19,62s while the showman Lyles settled for third place in 19,7s.

The two Zimbabweans were featuring at the Olympics for the first time and it also marked the first time that the country was represented by two athletes in the 200m final.Both athletes were competing at the Games for the first time after securing slots at the quadrennial showpiece.

Makarawu said he wants a podium finish in Tokyo."If it's part of God's plan, anything is possible. Every athlete out there wants to be a champion in their career no matter what sport they play, what only differentiates them from others is God's plan and the amount of work they put in.

"Yes, I want a podium finish in Tokyo. I will work towards that, but at the end of the day, God has the final say."