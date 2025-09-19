Zimbabwe: Charamba, Makarawu Storm Into 200m Semis. . . Keep Zim's Medal Hopes Alive in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan — Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanaishe Charamba carried Zimbabwe's flag with distinction last night, storming into the men's 200m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

On a cool evening at the 68 000-seat National Stadium, a few strides from the Meiji-jingu Shrine and within sight of Shinjuku's skyline, the pair showed no sign of nerves after their breakthrough runs at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

They remain the only two still competing from Zimbabwe's eight-member team after 400m hurdles specialist Ashley Miller, 400m sprinter Vimbayi Maisvorewa and the marathon trio of Fortunate Chidzivo, Isaac Mpofu and Tendai Zimuto wrapped up their events.

Earlier, seasoned triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya opened Zimbabwe's programme but fell short of the men's triple jump final. Competing in his third World Championships, Mapaya managed a best of 16.59m for eighth in his group and 15th overall, outside the required top 12 or the automatic 17.10m mark.

Makarawu soon lifted spirits. Running in lane six of Heat 2, the national 200m record holder led from gun to tape in 19.91 seconds, finishing ahead of American Courtney Lindsey (19.95) and Jamaica's Adrian Kerr (20.13).

"All God's work," Makarawu said. "I always put God first. Track and field isn't easy, so I tell myself to enjoy it. I used to feel pressure, but now I'm used to it. I have a team around me, I'm more mature and I don't get distracted by what people say. Everybody wants gold. Apart from Tebogo, who is always having fun, it's very competitive out there. After this, I'll rest, see the physio and get ready for tomorrow."

Charamba, racing in lane five of Heat 5, kept the momentum. He clocked 19.97 seconds, finishing second behind Jamaica's Brian Levell (19.84) and ahead of Australia's Gout Gout (20.23).

"I mean, coming into that heat, coach Ken (Harnden) said just go out there, execute your best race, survive and advance," Charamba said. "We haven't raced in a month and just needed to execute our plan. It was a pretty competitive heat, but I wasn't worried about others. I wanted to run my own race and put myself in a good position for the semis and possibly the final."

He was also inspired by Makarawu's run. "I was pretty happy for him, just watching my fellow countryman go through. Now, I'll listen to the plan coach Ken draws and execute it," he said.

Mapaya, meanwhile, admitted disappointment at another near miss on the global stage. "It didn't go according to plan. The plan was to reach the final, but I missed out by about four slots. So yes, disappointed," he said. With US college support no longer available, he conceded he must "reset and re-evaluate" his career.

The semi-finals are set for tonight at the same venue, with Zimbabwe's hopes resting on Makarawu and Charamba to push for a spot in the final and keep the nation's medal dream alive.