Zimbabwe: President Hands Over Tablets to Jnr Parliamentarians

Junior parliamentarians in Mashonaland Central Province have received electronic tablets from President Mnangagwa, in a move meant to equip young leaders with digital tools that enhance learning, innovation and community engagement.

The devices are expected to boost digital learning and research capacity among the junior parliamentarians, aligning with the Government's thrust to empower the youth through education and technology.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo said the donation was an investment in the province's human capital.

He urged the young leaders to seize the opportunity to shape the future.

"These devices are not toys, nor are they for entertainment. They are tools of the trade meant to sharpen your leadership skills, strengthen your connection with constituencies, and enable you to contribute meaningfully to the national agenda," he said.

Minister Magomo thanked President Mnangagwa for prioritising young people in national development, describing the gesture as a milestone in Zimbabwe's march towards Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle-income society, and the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

The gadgets would help bridge the digital divide by giving youths access to vast resources that foster creativity, knowledge and innovation.

Minister Magomo also challenged the junior legislators to be champions of discipline, patriotism and service, and to lead campaigns against drug abuse, child marriages and other destructive behaviours.

"Say no to drug abuse. Say no to child marriages. Protect your dreams, safeguard your future, and lead your communities in building a prosperous Zimbabwe," he said.

Provincial education director Dr Themba Mangwiro applauded the President's generosity saying it underscored his commitment to empowering young people through education and technology.

"The gadgets will enhance digital learning and strengthen the capacity of junior parliamentarians to represent their peers effectively," said Dr Mangwiro.

The juniors' achievements demonstrated the strength of Zimbabwe's education system in producing capable leaders.

Junior parliamentarians themselves expressed excitement and gratitude.

Junior Provincial Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Munashe Murengwa, said the gadgets would boost inter-ministerial debates and bridge the digital gap between urban and rural learners.

"For many parliamentarians in rural areas, this will be the first personal device. It will help us access information and connect with the world in ways we could only imagine before," he said.

Another parliamentarian, Karlheins Muchenje, thanked the President for what he called a generous and empowering gesture.

"These gadgets are not just beautiful and useful, they are powerful resources that will open opportunities for us as young leaders.

"This initiative motivates us to work harder in school, knowing that our leaders believe in us," he said.

Thalia Makwenda from Excel Academy, who is also a parliamentarian, described the initiative as a breakthrough for gender empowerment.

"Being a girl child and having the opportunity to be a junior MP is truly empowering," she said.

"Growing up, leadership was often seen as a role for boys, but today I feel privileged that our voices as girls are being heard.

"These tablets are not just gadgets; they are tools that will help us connect, learn and lead."