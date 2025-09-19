Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Kaizer Chiefs Drop Nabi in Shock Move

18 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)

South Africa glamour side Kaizer Chiefs have abruptly cut ties with their Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, a bombshell that lands just three days before their CAF Confederation Cup opener in Angola.

The 60-year-old had overseen a lively start to the South African Premiership, winning four of five matches before a 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United on Tuesday.

Yet by Wednesday, Johannesburg buzzed with reports that Chiefs had terminated his contract.

The club had not released an official statement by last night.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sources in South Africa say the trigger was Nabi's lack of a CAF Pro coaching licence, which is required to sit on the bench in continental inter-club competitions. He holds a UEFA Pro Licence but CAF doesn't accept that alone.

Other reports point to personal turmoil.

Last month Chiefs gave Nabi compassionate leave after his wife was seriously injured in Tunisia. iDiski Times said he wanted to return home permanently.

Either way, the timing is brutal. Amakhosi play Angola's Kabuscorp in Luanda on Saturday. Assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, who guided the team during Nabi's absence, are likely to take charge.

Nabi's exit ends a turbulent 15-month stay.

He arrived from Morocco's FAR Rabat, having won back-to-back Tanzanian league titles with Young Africans and taken them to a CAF Confederation Cup final.

At Chiefs he stopped a 10-year trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup, but his league campaign disappointed, with a ninth-place finish last season.

This term promised better. Chiefs were sitting third and looked more organised after a raft of signings. But insiders often spoke of tension in the camp and players struggling to connect with the coach.

The licensing issue and his family crisis may have given the club the perfect moment to act.

For Zimbabwean readers, Nabi's sudden fall is a reminder of the fine line between glory and chaos in southern African football. Just as Simba Bhora juggle CAF requirements, coaching badges and off-field pressures can make or break a season. Chiefs' next move will be watched closely across the region, with the Confederation Cup and league ambitions now in the hands of his deputies.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.