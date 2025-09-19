Zimbabwe: City Shuts Down 1 830 Businesses in CBD Crackdown

The City of Harare has intensified its clean-up of the central business district (CBD), closing down 1 830 businesses found operating in violation of municipal by-laws.

In a statement following an update meeting on the CBD Order Restoration, rented accommodation and regularisation of dysfunctional settlements programme held on Monday, the City of Harare said the clampdown sought to restore order and ensure safety compliance across the capital.

"We continue to urge businesspeople and building owners in the CBD to immediately regularise their operations with the city to ensure total compliance," reads the statement. Latest figures released show that 1 471 businesses were operating without licences, while 534 buildings were in arrears with council.

Water supplies have also been disconnected from 81 buildings.

Building safety has emerged as another area of concern, with 609 structures operating without approved plans and 744 lacking subdivision permits.

Fire safety standards were also found wanting in some properties, with 125 buildings discovered to have expired fire extinguishers. However, 3 814 buildings were reported to be fire certified.

Acting Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo also weighed in and urged residents across the city to comply with by-laws and to settle their bills on time in order to strengthen service delivery.

"I set a collection target to at least 70 percent of the potential revenue. I call upon all of you to reflect on how we can improve our revenue collection so that we achieve this ambitious target," he said.

Eng Moyo said the enforcement drive was not confined to the CBD but extended to the entire city, including industrial areas, as part of efforts to ensure every resident benefits from efficient services. Harare City Council has been keen to enforce compliance, with several businesses closed due to operating without valid licenses, erecting buildings without approved plans and amassing outstanding debts.

The City has vowed that inspections and enforcement will continue until all businesses and building owners meet the legal and safety standards required by municipal regulations.