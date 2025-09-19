Zimbabwe: Four Ambassadors Appointed

President Mnangagwa yesterday made four ambassadorial appointments, with former Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo assuming the role of top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates.

The appointments were published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, and were made in accordance with the Constitution.

A career diplomat before his tenure at the CIO, Ambassador Moyo has previously served as the country's ambassador to South Africa and Lesotho.

He retired from the CIO last year.

The President also appointed former Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi as the new ambassador to the United States, while Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo takes over in Pretoria.

Ambassador Hamadziripi has previously been the country's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa appointed Mr Patrick Mutasa as Ambassador to Cuba.