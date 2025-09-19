Zimbabwe: Geo Pomona Showcases Innovations in Lisbon

GEO Pomona Waste Management is representing Zimbabwe at the International Solid Waste Association Energy Recovery Working Group meeting taking place in Lisbon, Portugal.

The conference, themed, "Powering the future: A close look at energy recovery in Portugal -- challenges and opportunities", brings together global leaders, policymakers and innovators in solid waste management and energy recovery.

Geo Pomona chief executive officer and executive chairman Dr Dilesh Nguwaya is leading the delegation.

"Geo Pomona's presence in Lisbon signals our commitment to position Zimbabwe as a serious player in the global waste-to-energy space," he said.

"This forum allows us to draw lessons from Portugal's proven models while sharing Zimbabwe's own emerging innovations."

The meeting serves as a platform to exchange knowledge on advanced waste-to-energy technologies, circular economy practices and sustainable urban transformation models.

Dr Nguwaya emphasised that energy recovery is not merely a technological pursuit but a developmental imperative for Africa. "For Zimbabwe, it represents the nexus of environmental sustainability, energy security and economic growth," he added.

Participation at ISWA aligns with Geo Pomona's mission of turning Harare's waste challenge into a sustainable energy opportunity, supporting the country's green transition and climate action agenda.

The company also seeks to strengthen international partnerships, facilitate knowledge transfer and mobilise investment for scalable green energy solutions across Zimbabwe and the region.

"Through this engagement, we gain insights on overcoming challenges in energy recovery while seizing opportunities that align with our national vision and Africa's climate resilience agenda," said Dr Nguwaya.

"Geo Pomona stands ready to be a model for waste-to-energy transformation in the region."

Geo Pomona's attendance at the ISWA meeting underscores its leadership in shaping sustainable urban development in Zimbabwe and advancing Africa's role in global climate-smart innovations.