Ghana: For a Free Palestine - Ghanaians Unite to Demand Cancellation of 'Israeli Film Festival'

Hundreds of Ghanaian organizations demanded the cancellation of the "Israeli Film Festival" saying that it serves to "whitewash genocide and apartheid"

A coalition of nearly 400 organizations and prominent individuals in Ghana launched a campaign to cancel the "Israeli Film Festival," scheduled from September 16-20, 2025, at Silverbird Cinema at the Accra Mall. The campaign, which included a public letter, called on Silverbird to withdraw from hosting the event and for all sponsors to pull out immediately.

The organizers of the "Cancel Israeli Film Festival" campaign described the event as "Zionist propaganda" and an attempt to "whitewash genocide and apartheid" in the context of the ongoing Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. "It is breathtaking hypocrisy that Silverbird, having just screened the anti-apartheid film "Comrade Tambo's London Recruits" on 7 September, now seeks to celebrate the "culture" of today's worst apartheid state," read the statement. The organizers said that providing a platform for Israeli cultural expression equals "complicity in crimes against humanity."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

With Palestinian flags flying high, the coalition peacefully picketed at the Silverbird Cinema during the festival dates to urge public support for the boycott. The campaign called on all sponsors, including SAF STL, Amandi Foundation, Rolider, Sienna Services, EON, and the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMac), to withdraw their support. The involvement of UniMac, a publicly-funded institution, was singled out as particularly "disgraceful." Campaigners warned that if the festival proceeds, they will initiate a boycott of all companies and institutions involved.

Member of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, Victoria Wilson, who was at the picket, said, "We are against the genocide that Israel is committing. We are going to be picketing here throughout the film festival with a message that says Palestine must be free. Until the genocide stops, we are going to champion the cause of the freedom of the Palestinian people."

"The reason I am here today is because I am human and I believe in humanity. I do not believe in genocide against any people. I don't believe in occupying land. I don't believe in settlers going in on stolen land and ethnically cleansing people," said Susie Rundle, another protestor against the Israeli Film Festival.

The campaign also highlighted Ghana's historical anti-imperialist stance and record of solidarity with liberation movements, arguing that the festival is an insult to the country's values. This campaign aligns itself with a growing global movement of outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. It is supported by a wide range of leading Ghanaian public figures, artists, academics, journalists, activists, students and organizations.

List of endorsing individuals:

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. - Veteran journalist and Social Justice commentator Emile Short - Former Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Nii Kwate Owoo - Celebrated Ghanaian filmmaker Audrey Gadzekpo - Renowned academic and public intellectual Dzodzi Tsikata - Distinguished scholar and activist Yao Graham - Coordinator, Third World Network-Africa Kwame Karikari - Media freedom advocate, Wisconsin International University College Oliver Barker-Vormawor - Democracy Hub leader Hardi Yakubu - Youth Leader and Coordinator, Africans Rising Movement Akyaaba Addai-Sebo - Pan-Africanist and human rights campaigner Bright Ackwerh - Leading visual artist Chris Atim - historic Ghanaian student leader and respected Health Economist Kwame Mfodwo - Public intellectual Akunu Dake - Activist and strategist Dr. Sylvia Bawa - Academic and feminist activist Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo - Scholar and gender advocate Kwasi Adu-Amankwah - Trade unionist and civil society leader Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh - Intellectual and celebrated Gender Equality Champion Wanlov Kubolor - Major artiste and music star Dede Amanor-Wilks - Campaigning Journalist and Economic Historian

List of Endorsing Groups

Ghanaians Against Genocide Justice and Freedom 4 Palestine Legon Palestine Solidarity Activists All-Africa People's Revolutionary Party Humanists Association of Ghana Economic Fighters League Socialist Students and Workers Solidarity Network Jamaica Affairs Ghana Rastafari Council International Socialists of Ghana African Institute of Strategic Studies (AISS) Democracy Hub Africa Water Justice Network Ghana Water Justice Platform Tax Justice Coalition Ghana Rightify Ghana Socialist Movement of Ghana Palestine Solidarity Committee Kubolor Foundation Venceremos Development Consult Handala Resiste Pan African Heritage Youth Movement Drama Queens Feminist activists (various) LGBT+ Rights Ghana FemInStyle Africa African Continental Unity Party (ACUP) Speak Out Now Socialists Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Ghana Red Vests Movement Ubuntu Reading Group Ukombozi Library Free Palestine Movement in South Africa SCONET Pan Afro Media Laboratory Art Studios (Kumasi) African Youth Improvement Foundation Activista Ghana Socialist Students and Workers Network (University of Ghana) The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) GCA - Ghana Caribbean Association(and many other collectives and foundations as per the full signatures list)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

---------------------------

Kate Janse Van Rensburg is a member of the Pan Africanism Today Secretariat.