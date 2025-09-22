Sudan: UN Chief Sounds Alarm Over Worsening Crisis in Sudan's El Fasher

The UN Secretary-General on Saturday voiced grave alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, warning of mounting risks to civilians trapped in the besieged city.

El Fasher has been under a tightening siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for more than 500 days, with attacks against civilians intensifying in recent weeks. The majority of residents in the nearby Abu Shouk displacement camp have reportedly fled following relentless shelling and raids.

"The fighting must stop now," Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement issued by his spokesperson.

He reiterated his call for "an immediate cessation of hostilities in El Fasher, as well as for the respect and protection of civilians and for the facilitation of safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access."

The UN chief also stressed that safe passage must be assured for civilians wishing to leave voluntarily.

Mosque attack

The Secretary-General's warning followed an attack on a mosque in El Fasher on Friday that reportedly killed dozens of civilians during morning prayers.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Denise Brown said she was "gravely alarmed" by the strike, stressing that international humanitarian law demands the protection of religious sites and those worshipping in them.

"It is also a war crime to intentionally direct attacks against buildings dedicated to religion. This attack, reportedly carried out by the RSF, must be investigated and the perpetrators held accountable," she said in a separate statement.

Humanitarian emergency

Conditions in El Fasher and its surrounding camps have worsened dramatically since famine was identified in the area last year.

The risk of ethnically motivated violence is also rising as fighters advance deeper into the city.

Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which has raged since April 2023 and claimed thousands of lives and forced millions more from their homes.

Call for global action

Mr. Guterres urged both sides to swiftly engage in dialogue to halt hostilities and return to negotiations for a sustainable political solution.

tHe also called for "concerted international action in support of the people of Sudan" as world leaders gather in New York next week for the UN General Assembly.

The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, "stands ready to support genuine efforts to end the conflict and establish the inclusive political process that the people of Sudan demand," the statement said.