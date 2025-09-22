Zimbabwe: Joint Crackdown Targets Illicit Financial Flows - Operation Seeks to Recover U.S.$70 Million

Senior Reporter

A MAJOR multi-agency operation targeting illicit financial flows across Zimbabwe's borders, including tax evasion and entrenched corruption, is now in full swing as Zimbabwe intensifies its efforts to recover an estimated US$70 million in misappropriated funds.

International agencies have been enlisted to support local authorities in tracking down the money and the assets bought, dismantling cross-border financial crime syndicates fuelling economic sabotage.

Recently, ZIMRA officials, Shupikai Mary Nicola Marongwe (52), a database administrator and Paradzai Mutasa (35), a systems developer, appeared in court on allegations of manipulation of the organisation's systems and defrauding it of over US$6.3 million.

The duo is charged with criminal abuse of office as public officers and alternatively fraud.

This is one of the cases that have prompted the investigations.

This project aims to streamline import or export processes and permit management to enhance ease of doing business.

The sweeping operation, which is targeting assets and cash, is being led by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) backed by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

These institutions are now working with selected international law enforcement and financial crime agencies.

The international partners, whose identities remain confidential for operational reasons, are said to be assisting with forensic audits, cross-border asset tracking and intelligence-sharing on transnational networks suspected of laundering money and evading tax through falsified declarations, shell companies and digital system manipulation.

Authorities say the sting is focused on dismantling networks that use fraudulent data to under-declare taxable transactions, launder profits, and exploit digital platforms to evade detection.

Officials and employees within customs, tax and regulatory agencies who are suspected of collusion are also under investigation.

According to the NPA, which is leading the prosecutorial arm of the operation, the involvement of international agencies is critical to following the money trail across borders and uncovering offshore accounts, hidden property holdings and foreign-registered vehicles of crime to prove crimes were committed and then to get the money back to Zimbabwe.

"There is a permanent inter-agency task team that sits on an ad-hoc basis whenever there is an important matter that needs a joint investigation or joint attention of all agencies," the NPAZ said.

"This scenario we are currently faced with is one of such cases, which involves international cooperation and domestic cooperation of various agencies of the State.

"The importance of this case is that there is massive fraud, racketeering, organised crime and money laundering.

"All this sophisticated fraud has got serious, massive prejudice to the economy of this country and a potential far-reaching effect to the fiscus."

According to the NPA, the Prosecutor General has been charged with guiding the investigations in this joint effort.

"This investigation involves the Prosecutor General, as the coordinator or the coordinating agents of this investigation," it said.

"It then includes Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, ZRP's Commercial Crimes Division and other subtle agencies like the FIU and Zimra.

"We are going to have a joint effort. It must involve quick tracing and identification of all proceeds of crime.

"Then once we locate all proceeds of crime, we must eventually preserve those assets and the extent of the prejudice. We are going to preserve that and ultimately confiscate them."

The NPA indicated that the investigations are also targeting individuals and organisations operating 'remotely'.

"Whenever there is a case of racketeering, we are not only targeting those people that we can see at face value," it said.

"We are including everybody, including those who may seem to be remote, but are directly benefiting from the proceeds of crime.

"Because mostly, you can see people use companies as a veil to mask their involvement so that they say we were not there, but at the end of the day, they are the brains and the mastermind of this criminal syndicate. This is the extent to which we are going to set an example."

The NPA indicated that prosecution will be done in the Anti-Corruption Court, either at magistrates' court in respect of some cases, but complex ones will be taken before the dedicated judges assigned by the High Court of Zimbabwe.

Participation of foreign investigative bodies allows access to encrypted communications, offshore banking jurisdictions and global financial intelligence networks, enhancing the reach and credibility of the operation.

ZACC also confirmed that a massive joint operation is underway.

"I can confirm that a joint investigation is underway, but we cannot share any further details at this stage," said ZACC corporate communications manager Ms Simiso Mlevu.

"ZACC has the capacity to investigate financial crimes. The commission also collaborates with other investigating agencies to augment skills and expertise not readily available within the institution."