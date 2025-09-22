Zimbabwe: Tuku Would Have Turned 73 Today - Joining the Likes of Steven Seagal, Iconic Mr T and David Hasselhoff of the Knight Rider Fame

Trust Khosa — Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

OLIVER Mtukudzi would have turned 73 today - joining a group whose membership includes Hollywood stars Liam Neeson, Chazz Palminteri, David Hasselhoff, Steven Seagal, TV legend Mr T and comedian George Wallace.

Tuku, whose birthday will be celebrated posthumously, was born on September 22, 1952, in Highfield, Harare.He lost his battle with diabetes on January 23, 2019, at the age of 66.

His legacy is celebrated through song and dance every year.

This year, he was honoured at the Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of Arts (OMIFA), at the Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, at the weekend.

Over two days, superstar Jah Prayzah led a cast of artists who paid tribute to the legend.

The Tuku Trial Marathon was also held in his honour at Lake Chivero.

There was a revelation at the festival, something which would have pleased Tuku, who was very passionate about unearthing and polishing the next generation of music gems.

Isaac Mandava, from Gutu, proved he is getting ready for the big stage.

Garry Tight, who was backed by the Black Spirits, delivered a fine performance, honouring Tuku's legacy by singing the late icon's songs - a privilege which was granted to him by Tuku himself.

Exuding confidence, the youthful crooner performed with a touch of excellence, bringing all his artistic verve after being called to the stage by Samantha Mtukudzi, who fronts the new-look Black Spirits.

"I can't thank God enough for giving me this perfect opportunity to perform here because I was doing what I enjoy the most," said Gary."For me, the late Dr. Tuku was more than a father figure, he gave me all the confidence I needed.

"I will continue doing my best to ensure that I leave a mark in whatever I do.

"He always wished for me to excel and treated me the same way he treated Sam. I can safely say that everything I have acquired here, I gained from him."He saw my talent before I even noticed it. Of course, he used to give my father (Willom Tight) and Dino (Mudondo) the exposure, but he saw beyond my dad. I am glad that I am here doing what he taught me to do."

Agga Nyabinde, another product of Pakare Paye, said:"Tuku was not only my late father's friend, he encouraged me to pursue music despite my academic gifts.

Agga Nyabinde

"Stepping on this stage meant a lot to me and I will continue doing my best to honour those who were behind my success."Of course, my father played a big role in this journey, but I can't ignore the impact Tuku had on my career. I was mentored by two great men--my father and Tuku--something rare for most artists in this country."

Tonga outfit Mokoomba also left a mark.Their lead vocalist, Mathias Muzaza, spoke glowingly about Tuku.

"Wherever we go, people talk about Tuku, and we have learned to appreciate him as one of our legends."We will always cherish the good work he did for us and that alone makes us happy to be associated with his legacy because he supported us over the years.

"He taught us how to perform and be original," he said.This year's edition was a resounding success, featuring a galaxy of stars including Bongo Maffi, Hwamanda, Tamy Moyi.

Gary Tight

Tuku's widow, Daisy Mtukudzi, was ecstatic."We have always wanted to honour my husband and this is the perfect way to respect the legacy he created.

"Of course, he is gone, but having a galaxy of stars celebrating him is a triumph for us."He was a man of the people, and we will always cherish what he did for us and the nation at large.

"We will continue honouring him this way because he was not only a legend but a loving soul who gave us special memories.

"We will continue to enjoy the music he created for years to come, and this was a special way to honour him this weekend. This was only the second edition, and you should expect more from us."