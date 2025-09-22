Zimbabwe: Shattered! Ndebele Rock Star Dies At 49

ZIMBABWE is mourning the loss of one of its brightest entertainment stars, Babongile Sikhonjwa, affectionately called the "Ndebele Rock Star", who died suddenly yesterday aged 49. His unexpected passing has left fans, colleagues, and the creative community in shock.

He is survived by two children.

Sikhonjwa, renowned for his lively personality and infectious humour, died at United Bulawayo Hospitals after complaining of breathing complications.

His father, Mr Nicholas Sikhonjwa Moyo, confirmed the death, saying his son had been at a friend's house when he was struck by the fatal medical emergency.

"I am devastated by my son's passing. He never said goodbye. He was with us and left for golf with some friends, and that was that. The only thing we heard was his friend saying Babongile had collapsed. He said he had a problem breathing, and after that, he never uttered a word.

"So, they took him to UBH, and they called us, and we all rushed there. By the time we got there, the doctors had certified him dead. That's the short story of it," said Mr Sikhonjwa Moyo in an interview at his Richmond home.

Mr Sikhonjwa Moyo said post-mortem results will be available today, before funeral arrangements are made.

"Once that is done, funeral arrangements will be made," he said.

Mr Sikhonjwa Moyo said when they arrived at the hospital, seeing his son's lifeless body felt unreal.

"He was still warm. It was like he was going to wake up and crack a joke, saying, 'Nicho and your children, you have all followed me to the hospital' . . . I still can't believe that my son has died," he said.

However, Mr Sikhonjwa Moyo said the family takes comfort in knowing Babongile was a "man of the people".

"Family and friends are free to visit us -- after all, he was a people person. We have lost talent; he had so much more to do and so much life in him. Unfortunately, life is that way; we just have to accept it. The sad part about this whole phenomenon is that his son has exams tomorrow (today) and I don't think he will be able to focus. As you can see, he is devastated by this more than anyone.

"The irony of it all is that Sikhonjwa's mother passed away under similar conditions on a Sunday just like this, years ago. This is really hard to process," said Mr Sikhonjwa Moyo.

Babongile was the first-born among four children. He completed his high school education at Mzingwane High before doing Advanced Level at Milton High.

"Thereafter, he did a computer science course with a local college before leaving for the United Kingdom, where he further pursued his studies in computers and media entertainment. He was the one leading the pack among all the children. You know, before he left for the UK, he asked me if I could manage and I told him to go and I would look after his siblings," said Mr Sikhonjwa Moyo.

He said Sikhonjwa's legacy will undoubtedly live on through the memories he created and the countless lives he impacted during his "too-short but remarkable" journey.

Babongile was a prominent figure in local radio, celebrated for his quick wit, engaging personality, and ability to connect with audiences across various platforms.

Industry colleagues have been sharing tributes, remembering Sikhonjwa as more than just a radio personality, but as a genuine spirit who touched many lives through his work and infectious personality.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sikhonjwa captivated audiences with his unique brand of humour and insightful commentary, becoming a household name and an inspiration to many aspiring broadcasters and comedians.

His contributions to radio, stand-up comedy, and various public events left an indelible mark, establishing him as a true icon in the media landscape.

Tributes began pouring in from colleagues, fans, and public figures, all expressing profound sadness at his untimely passing while remembering him as a dedicated professional and a genuinely kind individual.