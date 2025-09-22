Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Facelift Boon to Regional Integration

The US$300 million Beitbridge border modernisation project has set the country on the road to achieving improved port efficiency and regional and international trade, as set out under the African Union's Agenda 2063.

This was stated by parliamentarians within the portfolio committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development during an oversight visit to the upgraded border post yesterday.

Among other things, the AU's Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework for transforming Africa into a global powerhouse by 2063.

The initiative is centred around seven key aspirations meant to achieve inclusive growth and sustainable development, eradicating poverty and ensuring a high standard of living for all citizens, unite Africa politically and economically through Pan-African ideals, promoting sustainable growth, trade and free movement of people and capital.

Other objectives include promoting democracy, justice and human rights, strengthening institutions and leadership, strengthening governance, accountability and transparency, and addressing emerging threats to peace and security, preserving and promoting Africa's rich cultural heritage and values.

The AU has also set out on empowering women and youth, eliminating discrimination and violence, and creating opportunities for self-realisation to improve Africa's global standing, partnerships and strategic influence.

Beitbridge Border Post, which boasts new automated systems, three terminals catering for commercial and light commercial, bus, light vehicles and pedestrian terminals, was upgraded by the Government in a public-private partnership with the Zimborders Consortium.

Efficiencies have steadily improved at the border with commercial cargo now spending less than three hours to pass through the border compared to the usual 72 hours in previous years.

Further, Government agencies have automated services to reduce the human interface, which is often attributed to rent-seeking activities that result in delays.

Speaking during the tour, committee chairperson (Transport and Infrastructure Development) Cde Tawanda Karikoga said the transformation of Beitbridge was firmly anchored in Zimbabwe's Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve upper middle-income status through industrialisation and sustained economic growth.

He also commended President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to modernising the transport and trade infrastructure in the country.

"Under his guidance, Zimbabwe has embarked on an ambitious programme to strengthen transport networks, upgrade border facilities and enhance efficiency at key gateways such as the Beitbridge Border Post," said Cde Karikoga.

Zimborders Consortium general manager Mr Nqobile Ncube said the volume of commercial traffic had started increasing monthly and that at the moment they can clear 46 percent of all commercial traffic arriving at the border within three hours.

By the end of next year, they are targeting to clear 90 percent of all trucks arriving at the border within the same time.

"We have been successful after adopting a colour-coded tracking system which helps stakeholders to troubleshoot and fix challenges where cargo spends unreasonable time within the traffic flow chain," said Mr Ncube.