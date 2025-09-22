Namibia: Govt's Job Tracking System Deliver Results - Over 12 698 Applicants Placed

The Namibia Integrated Employment Information System (NIEIS) continues to be a key catalyst in government's ongoing employment creation efforts.

NIEIS is a government online initiative that tracks, secures and connect hundreds of job seekers with potential employers,

As of February 2025, the NIEIS had over 227 319 job seekers on its data system.

Out of that growing figure, the system has to date managed to connect and secure employment for more than 12 698 job seekers.

NIEIS, which was officially launched in 2013 by government through the minister of labour, has been instrumental in facilitating job placements throughout Namibia.

It requires employers in both the public and private sector to immediately report and place all available job vacancies at their respective institutions on the system.

Through NIEIS, which was created in accordance with the Employment Service Act No.8 of 2011, employers have access to a variety of online resumes.

Morepver, registered job seekers are able to manage their online resume, search and apply for available opportunities online and have their online resume permanently stored and available for viewing at any time by potential employers.

Under the recently launched sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), government plans to double both the number of registered job seekers on the system and the number of those who reach the stage of job placement with the assistance of NIEIS.

Through NDP6, government, through the labour ministry, plans to coordinate labour relations to ensure a stable labour market that entails the creation of synergies among government, private sector and social partners as well as community stakeholders.

This is to ensure improved employment and safe working conditions in jobs.

Namibia is a member of International Labor Organization (ILO).

It has to date ratified over 17 conventions of the ILO.

The country was in 2023 accepted as a Pathfinder country in the United Nations (UN) Global Accelerator (GA) for Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions programme.

The GA is a UN innovative and ambitious programme that aims to create 400 million decent jobs, including jobs in the emerging economy.

Additionally, it seeks to extend social protection coverage to over 4 billion people who are currently not covered worldwide within five years.

When she recently launched the NDP6, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said coordinated efforts are essential for decent work and require synergy among government, private sector, social partners and community stakeholders.

This is to ensure maximised employment.

"The aim is to unlock the full potential of sectors that have the greatest capacity to absorb labour, stimulate inclusive economic growth and contribute to long-term and sustainable employment. NIEIS also seeks to enhance capacity building through skilling and upskilling to boost employability and to facilitate capacity-building programmes with both employers. This will help the unemployed to learn new, more advanced skills or updated skills so that they adapt to the changing labour market needs," stated the President.

National perspective

NIEIS serves as a complementary tool in line with government efforts to reduce the unemployment rate.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), the rate currently stands at 36.9%, which marks a 3.5% increase from the 33.4% recorded in the 2018 Labour Force Survey.

The country's working-age population [15 years and older] currently stands at 1 876 122.

Of this number, 867 247 are employed or actively seeking employment, while 1 008 875 are currently jobless.

Youth unemployment, not the countrywide unemployment rate of 36.9%, is, however, showing positive trends.

It currently stands at 44.4%, marking a slight decrease from the 46.1% recorded in 2018.

The NSA reported that both the country's employment-to-population ratio and the labour force participation rate stand at 29.1%.

This reflects low employment levels across the country.

