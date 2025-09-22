Tanzania, China Bilateral Ties Strengthened Through Agricultural Innovation

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and China have continued to strengthen their longstanding bilateral relations, most recently through the implementation of a joint agricultural project aimed at boosting crop production and enhancing food processing in the Morogoro Region.

The initiative represents a significant milestone in the countries' shared commitment to sustainable development, poverty alleviation and food security.

Located in Mtego wa Simba village, Morogoro, the project brings together China Agricultural University (CAU) and Tanzania's Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP) in a groundbreaking collaboration focused on training local farmers in advanced agronomic practices and modern crop processing techniques, specifically for maize and soybeans.

Through this agricultural research-based partnership, the initiative not only supports improved crop yields, but also introduces new value chains for rural communities, particularly the processing of soybeans into highly nutritious milk.

The project is a direct result of coordinated efforts between the Embassy of China in Tanzania and the Government of Tanzania, symbolising a growing spirit of mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Speaking during a recent briefing, Professor Provident Dimoso, Deputy Rector for Academic, Research and Consultancy at IRDP, praised the impact of the project on rural livelihoods.

He noted that the initiative is playing a vital role in enhancing food security, boosting household income and improving child nutrition in schools.

"Through this project, soybeans are processed into milk and distributed free of charge to pupils at Juhudi Primary School," Prof Dimoso explained. "This not only improves their nutritional intake but also encourages school attendance and promotes overall well-being."

Additionally, the professor highlighted how increased maize yields are providing families with new incomegeneration opportunities, a critical factor in alleviating rural poverty.

He commended the China Agricultural University for its unwavering support, acknowledging that the institution's technical expertise and resource investment have had a transformative impact on the community.

"The villagers benefiting from this project have expressed deep gratitude to the People's Republic of China, especially to the team from CAU, for introducing much-needed technologies and practical skills that have significantly improved their lives," he added.

Beyond food production and processing, the partnership also addresses larger socioeconomic issues. According to Prof Dimoso, villagers emphasised the importance of expanding such initiatives nationwide, particularly as they provide practical solutions to nutritional challenges facing women, youth and children across Tanzania.

As part of their extended collaboration, IRDP and CAU have also embarked on academic and cultural exchanges aimed at enhancing research capacity and educational quality.

Prof Dimoso revealed that the partnership has opened new academic windows, offering IRDP lecturers opportunities to pursue further training and research in China, thereby elevating both institutions' global academic profiles.

"We are seeing significant academic enrichment through this cooperation. Our faculty members are now participating in capacity-building programs in China, which are essential for knowledge transfer and long-term development," he said.

The academic component of the partnership also reflects a broader commitment to international dialogue on sustainable development and the eradication of poverty.

This was particularly evident during a recent event held at the Embassy of China in Dar es Salaam on September 11, 2025, where Prof Dimoso joined Chinese and Tanzanian officials for the launch of the Kiswahili edition of the book "Kupambana na Kuondokana na Umaskini" (translated: Up and Out of Poverty), authored by His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China.

The 242-page book offers deep insights into China's strategies and experiences in lifting millions out of poverty and its release in Kiswahili underscores China's commitment to sharing knowledge with African nations. The launch was followed by a high-level symposium focused on collaborative efforts in poverty alleviation.

At the book launch, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, reiterated China's dedication to strengthening bilateral ties and supporting Tanzania in achieving its socioeconomic development goals.

"China remains a willing partner in Tanzania's development journey. Through various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, education and trade, our goal is to help our Tanzanian brothers and sisters achieve prosperity." said Ambassador Mingjian.

In response, Prof Dimoso reaffirmed IRDP's strong commitment to international cooperation, especially in platforms that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He applauded the longstanding and productive partnership between China and Tanzania, describing it as a "cornerstone of progress" in areas such as education, poverty alleviation and rural development.

"IRDP looks forward to expanding its collaboration with China Agricultural University. Our shared vision is to advance education, research and community-based interventions that improve the lives of ordinary citizens," he said.

The strong diplomatic relationship between China and Tanzania dates back to the early 1960s. China officially established diplomatic ties with Tanganyika on December 9, 1961 and with Zanzibar on December 11, 1963.

After the union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar into the United Republic of Tanzania on April 26, 1964, the People's Republic of China formally extended its diplomatic relations to the unified nation.

Since then, China has emerged as Tanzania's largest trading partner, a status reflected in the historic bilateral trade volume of 8.88 billion US dollars recorded in 2024.

Tanzania mainly exports raw materials such as oilseeds, copper and precious metals, while importing a wide range of manufactured goods, electronics, construction equipment and agricultural machinery from China.

Beyond trade, the partnership has grown to encompass infrastructure development, technical training and healthcare cooperation, making China a key ally in Tanzania's broader development agenda.

The agricultural project in Morogoro and the Kiswahili publication of Up and Out of Poverty both symbolise a shared vision between Tanzania and China, one that values local empowerment, innovation and sustainable progress.

By combining traditional knowledge with cutting-edge agricultural research and by linking rural development with global academic exchange, both nations are laying the groundwork for inclusive growth.

As Prof Dimoso aptly summarised, "We believe that our cooperation with China will continue to yield even greater results. This is more than a partnership, it's a friendship built on shared values, mutual respect and a common goal of uplifting people out of poverty."