Tanzania: Push for Clean Cooking in Institutions Gains Momentum

Dar es Salaam — THE government's drive to ensure institutions that feed more than 100 people adopt clean cooking solutions is gaining momentum, with Oryx Gas Tanzania Ltd (OGTL) and the Tanzania Communities Rise Foundation (TCRF) joining the initiative.

The agenda forms part of the National Clean Cooking Strategy (2024-2034), which seeks to scale up the adoption of sustainable energy solutions nationwide.

In the latest development, OGTL and TCRF on Friday launched a joint initiative to shift Yusuf Makamba Secondary School in Dar es Salaam from charcoal and firewood to modern clean cooking energy.

The project directly benefits 1,391 students by providing them with safe, clean and efficient energy for meal preparation.

Oryx Gas Head of Marketing and Sales, Mr Shaban Fundi, said the initiative aligns with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's agenda to roll out clean cooking in schools, colleges, hospitals and other institutions serving large populations.

"This system replaces traditional methods that not only strained the environment but also posed health risks due to smoke exposure," he said.

"Our mission is to demonstrate the potential of LPG in delivering reliable, safe and sustainable solutions for Tanzanian schools."

Mr Fundi revealed that Oryx has already begun installing similar systems at Kiluvya Secondary School, with expansion planned for more institutions across the country.

He encouraged development partners, school leaders and community stakeholders to embrace the technology.

TCRF founder and director, Ms Sarah Ngoma, said the foundation selected Oryx for its extensive distribution network and market reputation.

Ms Ngoma added that TCRF has identified over 10 schools in urgent need of clean cooking systems, with Yusuf Makamba chosen as the pilot because of its size and reliance on charcoal.

She emphasised that charcoal use was not only harmful to students and staff but also detrimental to surrounding communities exposed to smoke.

Yusuf Makamba headmaster, Mr Kanne Kibangali, expressed gratitude to Oryx and TCRF, saying the project would ease school operations. "Cooking with gas will save time, improve efficiency and ensure our students are served meals on schedule," he said.

The initiative reflects the growing momentum to replace biomass with LPG in schools, supporting environmental conservation and safeguarding public health.