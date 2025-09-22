Egypt Takes Part in Forum On Digitalization of Cultural Heritage in China

Egypt took part in the Digitalization of Cultural Heritage Forum, which was held as part of the 2025 World Internet Conference in the Chinese city of Xi'an.

Discussions touched cultural heritage preservation, technological innovation, and the new opportunities digitalization offers in passing civilizations across generations.

Speaking at the forum, Tayyeb Abbas, Director of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, highlighted the strong cooperation between Egypt and China in the field of digital heritage.

He referred to efforts in restoring tombs at the Luxor site using digital technologies, as well as conducting digital surveys of thousands of archaeological sites.

Abbas said digitalization serves as a bridge between past and future, deepens cultural ties between Egypt and China, and offers a new pathway to safeguard the shared memory of human civilization.