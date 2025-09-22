Africa: Colombia Vows to Deepen Cooperation With Ethiopia, Africa

Addis Ababa — Colombia has reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening its ties with Ethiopia across multiple areas of cooperation.

In particular, the South American nation highlighted the importance of enhanced connectivity, pointing to the vital role of Ethiopian Airlines in realizing this ambition.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Colombia's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Yeison Arcadio Meneses Copete, underscored the significance of building closer relations with Ethiopia as a country and as the headquarters of the African Union, in different areas.

He noted that both nations are already collaborating in various spheres, including coffee production, where they share a rich and historic coffee culture.

The Ambassador further emphasized that Colombia seeks to expand cooperation in trade and connectivity, with Ethiopian Airlines serving as a crucial bridge.

"We already started on cargo transportation. So, that is an important step to move forward, or any step forward to get the passenger commercial flights," he affirmed.

According to him, strengthening airline links is essential for boosting business sectors and facilitating exports and imports.

Beyond trade and transport, agriculture, education, and tourism have also been identified as priority areas for engagement.

Recalling Ethiopia as the "land of origins," Ambassador Copete stressed the importance of working closely with Ethiopia's tourism sector.

The recent reopening of the Colombian Embassy in Addis Ababa reflects Colombia's renewed commitment to cementing its relations with Ethiopia.

"It is part of the step forward in this relation and shows that Colombia is seriously thinking of fostering the relationship with Ethiopia in particular and Africa as a continent in general," the Ambassador stated.

In line with this commitment, a high-level business roundtable was recently held in Addis Ababa, bringing together representatives from both countries.

The forum provided an opportunity to explore new avenues for private sector collaboration and deepen bilateral economic ties. Both sides expressed optimism about forging future partnerships across diverse sectors.

Colombia first opened its embassy in Addis Ababa in 1967, though it was closed in 1974. Nonetheless, the two nations have enjoyed long-standing diplomatic relations dating back to 1949.

With the embassy now reopened and new initiatives underway, both countries are looking to usher in a new era of stronger and more dynamic cooperation.