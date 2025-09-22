Ethiopians Continue Celebrating Self-Funded GERD As Symbol of Unity, Prosperity

Addis Ababa — Ethiopians across the nation have continued celebrating the inauguration of self-funded Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as symbol of national unity and prosperity.

On September 9th, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated the GERD, with leaders from Africa and the Caribbean in attendance.

In contrast to many large-scale projects in Africa that depend on foreign loans, the GERD was entirely financed by the Ethiopian populace.

Throughout the nation, the people of Ethiopia have been marking the completion of this significant project in various ways, including public rallies.

Today a public rally has taken place in the city of Semera, Afar Region and a mass sports in Harar city, Harari Region, to celebrate the successful completion of the GERD.

Participants at these events emphasized that the dam represents Ethiopia's prosperity and serves as a foundation for the unity of its citizens.

They also vowed that the remarkable achievements realized through the successful completion of the dam will be mirrored in other vital development initiatives.