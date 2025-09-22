Ethiopians Continue Celebrating Self-Funded GERD As Symbol of Unity, Prosperity

21 September 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopians across the nation have continued celebrating the inauguration of self-funded Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as symbol of national unity and prosperity.

On September 9th, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated the GERD, with leaders from Africa and the Caribbean in attendance.

In contrast to many large-scale projects in Africa that depend on foreign loans, the GERD was entirely financed by the Ethiopian populace.

Throughout the nation, the people of Ethiopia have been marking the completion of this significant project in various ways, including public rallies.

Today a public rally has taken place in the city of Semera, Afar Region and a mass sports in Harar city, Harari Region, to celebrate the successful completion of the GERD.

Participants at these events emphasized that the dam represents Ethiopia's prosperity and serves as a foundation for the unity of its citizens.

They also vowed that the remarkable achievements realized through the successful completion of the dam will be mirrored in other vital development initiatives.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.