Ethiopia Intensifies Push for Diversified Economy, Sustainable Development

21 September 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has intensified its journey to ensure sustainable development by building a diversified economic sector, Prime Minister's Macroeconomic Advisor and Chairman of the National Manufacturing Industry Council, Ambassador Girma Birru revealed.

Members of the National Manufacturing Industry Council, led by Ambassador Girma Birru conducted field visits to several special economic zones to assess the current state of the manufacturing sector.

Ambassador Girma stated that Ethiopia is committed to building a diversified economy and achieving sustainable development.

Various products are being produced within the special economic zones, attributed to the government's initiatives in establishing the essential infrastructure and fostering a favorable environment vital for accelerating the sector, Ambassador Girma pointed out.

Emphasizing the crucial importance of a broad-based development to realizing sustainable economic growth; he said, the country is on a journey to ensure its economic growth by leveraging its potential in the manufacturing industry, agriculture, mining, and tourism sectors.

Ambassador Girma also mentioned about the measures being taken by relevant public institutions to address the challenges raised by the investors in the areas of electricity, loans and inputs.

The Chairman of the Council has also revealed plan to allocate unused shades and undeveloped spaces within special economic zones to new investors.

