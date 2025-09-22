Egypt to Tighten Oversight of Recruiters, Protect Workers Abroad

Egypt's Labour Minister Mohamed Gobran said on Sunday, September 21st, 2025, that the government will clamp down on fraudulent recruitment agencies and strengthen protections for Egyptian workers abroad under the new labour law aligned with international standards.

Speaking at a roundtable on fair employment, held in Cairo in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gobran said the law, enacted this year, regulates private recruitment agencies and reinforces workers' rights.

He added that Egypt will continue to support legitimate firms that comply with national legislation and ILO fair recruitment principles, while pursuing stricter action against unlicensed operators.

The minister highlighted the role of Egypt's Pre-Departure Orientation Unit in preparing migrant workers, alongside awareness programmes for employers, recruitment firms, and labour inspectors. The initiative is part of the EU-funded regional programme THAMM Plus, which promotes decent work and safe migration pathways across North Africa.

ILO Cairo Director Eric Oechslin welcomed Egypt's efforts, noting the organization's priorities in ensuring migration is a choice, improving protections for migrant workers, and eliminating exploitative recruitment practices.

The event also included presentations on the new law's provisions and ILO guidelines, as well as discussions with recruitment firms on challenges facing the sector.

Amwal Al Ghad