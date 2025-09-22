Egypt to Tighten Oversight of Recruiters, Protect Workers Abroad

21 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Labour Minister Mohamed Gobran said on Sunday, September 21st, 2025, that the government will clamp down on fraudulent recruitment agencies and strengthen protections for Egyptian workers abroad under the new labour law aligned with international standards.

Speaking at a roundtable on fair employment, held in Cairo in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gobran said the law, enacted this year, regulates private recruitment agencies and reinforces workers' rights.

He added that Egypt will continue to support legitimate firms that comply with national legislation and ILO fair recruitment principles, while pursuing stricter action against unlicensed operators.

The minister highlighted the role of Egypt's Pre-Departure Orientation Unit in preparing migrant workers, alongside awareness programmes for employers, recruitment firms, and labour inspectors. The initiative is part of the EU-funded regional programme THAMM Plus, which promotes decent work and safe migration pathways across North Africa.

ILO Cairo Director Eric Oechslin welcomed Egypt's efforts, noting the organization's priorities in ensuring migration is a choice, improving protections for migrant workers, and eliminating exploitative recruitment practices.

The event also included presentations on the new law's provisions and ILO guidelines, as well as discussions with recruitment firms on challenges facing the sector.

Amwal Al Ghad

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.