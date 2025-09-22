Ethiopian Defense Force Prepared Beyond Any Measure, Field Marshal Birhanu Says At Officer Graduation Ceremony

21 September 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, declared that the army is prepared beyond any measure to protect and safeguard the nation's existence and national interests.

The Main Department of Education and Training at the Ministry of Defense graduated candidate officers from the Hurso Candidate Officer Training School today.

On the occasion, Field Marshal Birhanu awarded prizes to graduates who achieved outstanding results during their training, while also providing them with operational directives.

In his message, the Field Marshal stated that Ethiopia's military has mastered the modern military science and art of the era, enabling it to accomplish any mission whatsoever with competence and unwavering commitment.

"Warfare is both science and art," the Field Marshal affirmed, urging the graduates: "By rising like an eagle through the strategic and operational training you have received, you stand poised to elevate the nation's stature and defend its sovereignty."

Field Marshal Birhanu emphasized that Ethiopia has enemies who seek to prevent it from utilizing its natural resources. He warned that this enemy, operating through bandas and exploiting internal fissures, is actively attempting to destabilize the nation.

"By building a modern military worthy of this great people and nation, we are fulfilling our historic responsibility to reliably safeguard the country's national interests."

The Field Marshal urged today's graduates: "By leveraging the knowledge and expertise you have acquired, you must follow in the footsteps of our forefathers by protecting and preserving the country and sovereignty they established."

Finally, he remarked that the fruits of the military's development efforts are now visibly flourishing, as evidenced by the successful graduation ceremony he observed firsthand.

