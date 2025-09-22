Nigeria: Federal Govt to Reposition Livestock Sector for Rural Development, Wealth Creation

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has rolled out a 15-year National Livestock Master Plan (NLMP) to position the livestock sector as a catalyst for rural development, wealth creation and economic growth.

The plan, developed with technical support from the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), was formally presented to the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, in Abuja on Friday.

It provides a detailed investment framework to tackle decades-long challenges in the sector while unlocking its full economic potential.

Mukhtar described the blueprint as "a transformative agenda," noting that livestock is central not only to nutrition but also to millions of livelihoods across the country.

"Nigeria's livestock industry contributes 17 percent of agricultural GDP and sustains millions of families. Yet, its growth has been held back by recurring disease outbreaks, poor access to markets, and inadequate infrastructure. This master plan offers a clear pathway to turn livestock into a major driver of prosperity and inclusive growth," he said.

The NLMP identifies cattle, poultry, small ruminants, pigs, and feed systems as priority areas for intervention, with strategies that include:

Expanding pasture and feed production to close existing supply gaps.

Scaling up vaccination coverage to reduce animal mortality. Improving breeding systems to boost productivity while safeguarding indigenous species. Strengthening market access and private sector participation.

Dr. Sirak Bahta, who led ILRI's technical team, explained that the plan was built on two years of research, policy analysis, and wide consultations with stakeholders across Nigeria.

He warned that without urgent reforms, demand for meat, milk and eggs would outpace domestic supply, deepening Nigeria's reliance on imports.

"With the right investments and policies, Nigeria can not only meet its own demand but also position itself as a regional leader in livestock production," Bahta said.

Beyond productivity, the master plan emphasises gender inclusion, highlighting the crucial roles women play in dairy, poultry, and small ruminant value chains. It calls for targeted financing and technology support to strengthen women's participation.

Drawing from Tanzania's experience, where a similar plan attracted over $600 million in investment within a few years, the federal government is optimistic the NLMP will mobilize both local and international financing, creating jobs and boosting rural prosperity.

Observers say the real challenge will be in translating the ambitious blueprint into action.