Somalia: Somaliland Welcomes Appointment of U.S. Envoy Waltz to UN As Ties With Washington Deepen

Hargeisa — The U.S. Senate on Friday voted to confirm former national security adviser Michael Waltz as Washington's ambassador to the United Nations, ahead of a week of high-level meetings at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Somaliland's foreign minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adam, congratulated Waltz following the Senate vote, saying Hargeisa looked forward to strengthening cooperation with Washington.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Ambassador Michael Waltz @michaelgwaltz on his confirmation as the Representative of the United States of America to the security council of the United Nations. Somaliland looks forward to engaging with you in advancing our shared commitments," Adam said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

The confirmation comes as Somaliland receives growing attention in U.S. foreign policy circles. In recent months, both the U.S. Congress and Senate have advanced measures supporting closer engagement with Somaliland, citing its record of stability and democratic governance.

President Donald Trump has also publicly called for recognition of Somaliland, reflecting rising bipartisan momentum in Washington for redefining ties with the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland, which reclaimed its statehood from the Somali Republic in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally, occupies a crucial position on the Gulf of Aden near the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a key global shipping corridor. With decades of peace, democratic governance, and stability, Somaliland is a reliable and strategic partner for the West, capable of contributing to regional security, trade, and development.

Somaliland became the first African country to publicly congratulate Ambassador Waltz following his confirmation, highlighting its efforts to strengthen ties with Washington. In addition, the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs recently approved a bipartisan package to reauthorize and restructure the Department of State, including provisions specifically aimed at strengthening engagement with Somaliland. The legislation directs the Secretary of State to review and ease restrictions on travel and business with Somaliland, potentially paving the way for a U.S. diplomatic office in Hargeisa and updated guidance highlighting Somaliland's strong record of stability, security, and democratic governance.