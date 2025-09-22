Somalia: Somali Lawmakers Accuse President of 'Hijacking' Parliament Amid Delayed Opening of New Session

Mogadishu, Somalia — Several Somali members of parliament have accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of "hijacking" the legislative process, following a delay in the scheduled opening of the 7th parliamentary session.

The session was originally set to open on Wednesday, but reports emerged that the President requested a postponement, proposing instead that the opening be moved to September 29.

According to the provisional constitution, the President is responsible for formally opening new parliamentary sessions.

Critics within parliament say the delay is politically motivated and part of an increasing trend of interference by the presidency and the executive branch in the affairs of the legislature.

"The President is unlawfully obstructing the work of parliament," one MP, who requested anonymity, told local media. "This is a constitutional institution, not an extension of Villa Somalia."

In recent months, several parliamentary sittings have been cancelled or postponed, often amid political tensions or disputes between lawmakers and the executive.

MPs have raised concerns that the delays are undermining the legislature's ability to carry out its duties -- particularly oversight of the government and progress on key legislative agendas.

The accusations come at a time when Somalia faces mounting challenges, including political instability, insecurity, and a fragile economic recovery.

Parliament is expected to debate critical bills in the coming months, including electoral reforms, constitutional review, and laws on resource management.