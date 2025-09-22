Somalia: Key Security Meeting Held in Janaale to Boost Operations Against Al-Shabaab

Janaale, Lower Shabelle — Janaale, Lower Shabelle region -- A crucial security meeting was held in Janaale on Friday aimed at strengthening local security, accelerating operations against Al-Shabaab militants, and enhancing cooperation between security forces and the local community.

The meeting, which took place in the past few hours, praised the ongoing continuous operations by the National Army's 14th October Brigade, particularly targeting insurgent activity in the forested areas surrounding Janaale where Al-Shabaab militants have frequently infiltrated and launched attacks.

Participants included Janaale local officials led by the district's governor, Abdirahman Al-Caddaala, alongside Deputy Commander of the 14th October Brigade of the Somali National Army, Brigadier General Mustaf Omar Calin (Eji-cadde). Officers from the brigade's 144th and 145th units, which maintain bases in Janaale, also attended.

Officials and military officers agreed on the need to intensify current operations and prevent any attempts by Al-Shabaab to re-enter or destabilize the area and its residents.

The meeting comes amid a wider security offensive across Lower Shabelle aimed at restoring stability and clearing Al-Shabaab fighters from the region's forested zones.