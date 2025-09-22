Ethiopia: Five Political Parties Form Coalition Ahead of National Elections

Addis Abeba — Five political parties have announced the formation of a coalition framework aimed at enabling joint political activity. The parties include the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party (EPRP), Enat Party, Ethiopian National Unity Party, Amhara Ghionians Movement, and One Ethiopia Democracy Party.

Megabe Beluy Abraham Teklehaimanot, chair of the EPRP, told Addis Standard that the coalition emerged after four years of discussions among the parties and agreement on common issues. He said the framework will prioritize "core national matters" and added: "By recognizing the challenging conditions, this coalition will present itself as a strong and competitive force in the upcoming national elections."

He further explained that during the elections, the coalition will seek to create a genuine political space by involving the public and engaging international stakeholders. The coalition also pledged to advance ideas and policies that can help end the war and ensure elections are credible, peaceful, and fair.

Megabe Beluy disclosed that the coalition will operate under a single name and may eventually merge into a unified front or a single party. The joint name and leadership structure are expected to be officially unveiled during a ceremony scheduled for 20 September 2025.

Getnet Worku, representing the Enat Party, confirmed the agreement, saying the parties decided to cooperate after extended joint discussions and coordination. He described the current year as a "time of action or collapse" for Ethiopia, adding that the coalition was formed to "broaden the shield of struggle and collectively address the critical situation the country is facing."

The coalition also signaled openness to other parties willing to accept Ethiopia's unity as a nation and who do not contest its history.

The development follows a similar alliance formed on 20 August 2025, when 11 political parties active across different regions of Ethiopia established a three-year coalition with the stated aim of strengthening the democratic system. That alliance brought together parties including Agaw National Shengo, Kafa Green Party, Agaw for Justice and Democracy, Tigray Democratic Party, Donga Peoples Democratic Party, Mocha Democratic Party, Argoba People's Democratic Movement, Afar Liberation Front, Gamo Democratic Party, Kafa Peoples Democratic Organization, and Gambella Peoples Democratic Movement.

Simon Tut, coordinator of that 11-party coalition, told Addis Standard at the time that the initiative sought to "bring together strong parties that can be counted on to support democratic development and provide lasting solutions." He added that the coalition could eventually evolve into a single strong party or front.