Somalia: U.S. Pledges Increased Support for Puntland in Fight Against ISIS Militants

Bosaso, Somalia — The United States has pledged to double down on its support for Somalia's Puntland state in its ongoing fight against ISIS-affiliated militants entrenched in the Cal Miskaad mountains of the Bari region.

The renewed commitment was made during a high-level meeting on Saturday in Bosaso between Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni and the US Ambassador to Somalia, Richard Riley.

The talks were also attended by senior US military officials, including Major General from US Africa Command and Colonel Benander, Commander of Special Operations in East Africa.

According to a joint statement, both sides agreed on a strengthened counterterrorism strategy aimed at eliminating the last remaining pockets of ISIS fighters operating in the rugged Cal Miskaad mountain range.

"We are committed to enhancing our partnership with Puntland to ensure the full defeat of terrorist groups threatening regional stability," Ambassador Riley said, praising Puntland's efforts in recent security operations.

The meeting also focused on broader issues, including Somalia's political progress, security cooperation, and development priorities.

The US delegation lauded the recent gains made by Puntland security forces in anti-terror operations, particularly in the Cal Miskaad offensive.

Puntland has been at the forefront of Somalia's counterterrorism efforts, facing threats from both ISIS and Al-Shabaab. Though significantly weakened, ISIS militants remain active in remote mountainous areas, using the terrain as cover from government forces.

US military support has included training, intelligence sharing, and limited operational assistance, part of a wider American counterterrorism mission across the Horn of Africa.

Local officials hope the renewed strategy and increased US backing will accelerate the final push to eliminate ISIS cells and restore lasting security in the region.