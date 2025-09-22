South Africa: Kruger National Park Tops Instagrammable Safari Destinations

South Africa's Kruger National Park has been ranked the world's most Instagrammable safari destination, tying with Tanzania's Serengeti National Park.

Known for its stunning wildlife and scenic landscapes, Kruger captivates visitors with unforgettable moments.

Picture elephants crossing paths at sunrise or leopards chilling in a tree as the sun goes down.

The park boasts all of the big five as well as giraffes, cheetahs, crocodiles, and over 500 bird species amidst diverse ecosystems like thorny acacia scrub, baobab plains, and lush riverine forests.

With over one million Instagram hashtags and 74 000 TikTok posts, Kruger is a photogenic favourite; and according to new research by UK holiday company, Travelbag, it ranks number one.

Visitors can explore the park in their vehicles, stay at rest camps, or opt for luxury lodges.

Kruger's accessibility and viral-worthy moments cement its status as a top safari destination. The park's seasonal bursts of colour and golden sunsets make it a bucket-list spot for travellers worldwide.

Pictured above: Kruger National Park

Source: @sanparksknp