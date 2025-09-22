Namibia Risks 130,000 Worker Shortage in Green Hydrogen Sector

Namibia could face a skills shortfall of up to 130 000 workers by 2040 - unless urgent investment is made in training for the country's emerging green hydrogen industry.

Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) vice chancellor Erold Naomab said this at the signing ceremony of the €2-million Ignite GH2 project between Namibia and Germany at the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (Nimt) facility at Arandis on Friday.

The programme is aimed at narrowing the skills gap by strengthening vocational training and aligning it with industry needs.

"A green hydrogen economy requires more than infrastructure; it requires a skilled workforce to design, build and sustain it. Without deliberate action, Namibia faces a talent gap of up to 130 000 workers by 2040," Naomab said.

He said Namibia's abundant solar and wind resources position the country as a future leader in green hydrogen production, with the potential to drive industrialisation, create thousands of jobs and expand trade opportunities.

"Closing this gap is central to ensuring that Namibians, especially our youth and women, are prepared to thrive," he said.

Naomab said Nust is advancing its role through its southern campus at Lüderitz, developed as a science and technology park for green hydrogen and oil and gas innovation, and through the Namibia Energy Institute, which serves as the national hub for research and training in renewable energy and low-carbon technologies.

Naomab said Ignite GH2 will train trainers, update curricula and create progression routes from technical and vocational education and training to higher education.

"This project ensures the growth of green hydrogen in Namibia is shared widely, leaving no institution or community behind. By demonstrating the value of skilled human capital, industry-aligned training and applied research, Ignite GH2 will attract new partners, foster innovation and encourage sustainable industrial expansion," he said.

Naomab said the initiative supports Namibia's second Harambee Prosperity Plan, the sixth National Development Plan and its Green Hydrogen Strategy, while also advancing the European Union's Global Gateway initiative to strengthen Africa-Europe cooperation on clean energy.

"Through Ignite GH2, Nust and its partners advance Namibia's green hydrogen agenda, create jobs and position Namibia as a strategic partner in the global green economy," Naomab said.

The project is expected to train more than 700 unemployed young people over the next two years.