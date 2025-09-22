Namibia: Music Industry Bids Farewell to Veteran Ras Sheehama At Burial

Local veteran reggae musician Ras Sheehama was remembered for his contribution to the music industry by fellow artists at his burial at Onamulunga village in the Omusati region on Saturday.

Sheehama died on 5 September aged 59.

Mourners from across Namibia gathered at his family residence to bid farewell to the 'Cassinga' music sensation.

Local musicians such as Teleleni 'Tate Buti' Mumbangala, Big Ben and politicians such as Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa, attended the funeral service.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Chairperson of the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam) Joseph 'Jossy Joss' Ailonga during the burial service said Sheehama's music will continue to echo across Namibia.

"Ras Sheehama's music will continue to echo across Namibia. He was a constant presence in Namibia for 35 years with songs such as 'Cassinga' and 'Push and Pull'," Ailonga said.

Big Ben, speaking on behalf of local musicians, described Sheehama as an uncle, a brother and mentor.

"I'm a nobody compared to him, yet, he would come to my concerts. He would buy a ticket and come to my concert. He taught me how to hold the mic. He taught me that music must speak to the people," said Big Ben.

Tate Buti encouraged local artists to not only rely on music as a source of income.

Sheehama's wife, Saskia Sheehama, during the service said her late husband was the first local artist she saw perform post-independence. His music blew me away. I was mesmerised by his talent and am a big fan of his music," she said.