Uganda: East African Youth Call for Dialogue, Inclusion to End Regional Conflicts

Youth delegates from eight East African Community (EAC) member states have issued a united call to regional leaders--particularly those in conflict-affected countries--to prioritize dialogue and peaceful engagement as a means of ending ongoing wars and restoring stability across the region.

The appeal came at the conclusion of a two-day Regional Youth Forum held at Admas Hotel in Entebbe, Uganda. The forum brought together youth leaders, civil society representatives, and peace activists to deliberate on issues of peace, security, and the central role of young people in driving sustainable solutions.

With a particular focus on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, participants urged heads of state, guarantors, and stakeholders--including the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN)--to intensify their efforts toward advancing peace processes.

"This meeting has been convened to generate recommendations and an outcome document that reflects the voices of young people on matters of peace and security," said Jarc Tusiime, Technical Advisor at the East African Youth Network.

Kenyan youth leader Tobius Nauruki emphasized the need for inclusivity in peacebuilding efforts, stressing that youth, women, and persons with disabilities must be central to conversations around regional security and refugee resettlement.

"In line with the AU Charter and UN Charter, we are calling on nations at war--particularly in places like Goma, DRC--to listen to each other and seek solutions at the negotiation table," Nauruki stated.

Participants commended Ugandan President Museveni for offering a platform for youth voices and acknowledged the efforts already made by the African Union Commission and regional leaders to address insecurity, particularly in the DRC.

Delegates also made a strong case for intergenerational dialogue, emphasizing that sustainable peace can only be achieved by creating inclusive spaces where leaders and communities--especially youth, women, children, and displaced persons--can openly engage on the issues affecting them.

The Entebbe convention concluded with a powerful and unified call for African leaders to accelerate peacebuilding efforts and ensure that citizens affected by conflict are supported in rebuilding their lives and returning to their countries with dignity.