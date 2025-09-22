Sudan Calls for International Support Against Mercenary-Backed RSF Militia At Baku Security Forum

Baku, 21 Sept 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan warned that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia has brought in mercenaries from the region and beyond, fueled by external financial and military support, which has deepened the suffering of the Sudanese people and jeopardized the country's stability and security.

Director of the General Intelligence Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, explained that these mercenaries have committed grave crimes, including storming police stations and prisons, releasing dangerous inmates with expertise in terrorism, arms smuggling, and drug trafficking.

Mufaddal stressed that such threats go beyond Sudan, posing risks of spreading terrorism and organized crime internationally. He urged the international community to support Sudan, to reject any backing for the militia, and to formally designate it as a terrorist organization at regional and international levels.

The forum, hosted in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, during September 21-23, is held under the theme: "The Role of Security Cooperation in Preventing Humanitarian Crises During Conflicts and Disasters." It aims to enhance international cooperation and exchange experiences in addressing cross-border security challenges.