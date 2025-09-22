Somalia Backs UN Resolution to Reimpose Sanctions On Iran

New York — Somalia has joined a group of nine countries that voted in favor of a new United Nations Security Council resolution calling for the reimposition of sanctions on Iran, aligning itself with Western powers -- particularly the United States -- in a move aimed at pressuring Tehran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The resolution, passed amid geopolitical tensions, stipulates that previous sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran will snap back into place on September 28 unless Iran complies with international demands to halt its support for armed groups in the region, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Although the measure faced opposition from four countries -- including major powers such as China and Russia -- Somalia's support places it among a minority of African nations openly backing renewed punitive measures against Tehran. The vote also marks a shift in Somalia's foreign policy, which has historically maintained cordial ties with many Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

The Somali government has not yet issued a detailed statement explaining its vote, but observers see the move as a reflection of Somalia's increasingly close diplomatic ties with Washington, as well as its firm stance against the proliferation of illicit arms and extremist ideologies in the region.

The resolution is expected to have significant implications for Somalia's foreign relations, as the East African nation takes a clear stand in a major global security issue -- one that could reshape its engagement with traditional allies and new partners alike.