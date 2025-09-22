Somalia: Heavy Deyr Rains Hit Northern Somalia, Major Roads Cut Off, Authorities Issue Warnings

Bosaso, Somalia — Seasonal Deyr rains have begun lashing parts of northern Somalia, causing significant disruptions in several regions and prompting local authorities to issue urgent safety warnings to residents.

Heavy rainfall has been reported across multiple areas in Somaliland and Puntland, with flash floods severely affecting transportation and livelihoods. One of the main highways connecting Berbera and Hargeisa has been rendered impassable due to flooding and road damage, disrupting trade and the movement of goods and people.

The Somaliland administration had earlier warned of the potential dangers associated with the rainy season, and on Saturday reiterated calls for vigilance amid worsening weather conditions.

In neighbouring Puntland, where the rains have also begun, police authorities issued a formal alert to the public, cautioning against travel along major roads prone to flooding.

In a statement, the Puntland Traffic Police Department said:

"The Puntland Police, particularly the Highway Patrol Unit, is alerting the public to the dangers of travelling during the Deyr rainy season. Special caution is advised in areas near dry riverbeds (toggas), waterways, and bridges, which may overflow and pose serious risks to drivers, passengers, and property."

The statement urged:

Drivers to avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges;

Residents living near valleys and waterways to take extra precautions and protect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and livestock;

The public to follow instructions from traffic police and emergency personnel on the ground.

The warnings come amid growing concerns that continued rainfall may lead to flash floods and significant damage to infrastructure in northern Somalia.

The Deyr rainy season, which typically begins in September and lasts through December, plays a vital role in replenishing water sources but often brings flash floods, especially in poorly drained urban areas and rural floodplains.