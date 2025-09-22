Zimbabwe: 'We Just Want Respect' Sex Workers Mark Pride Day Amid Stigma and Abuse

Sex workers gathered in their numbers in Epworth recently to commemorate International Sex Worker Pride Day using the occasion to highlight the social discrimination and stigma they face in Zimbabwe.

The event, organised by community-based group, Springs of Life ZIMBABWE in partnership with other organisations like The Rainbow Community, National Aids Council of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Women in Law among others advocating for the rights and welfare of sex workers brought together dozens of women and men who earn a living through sex work.

Participants marched, sang and held discussions aimed at raising awareness of the challenges they encounter in their daily lives.

Speaking at the gathering several sex workers said discrimination from both the public and service providers continues to hinder their access to health care, justice and economic opportunities.

"We are workers like everyone else, but society treats us as if we are not human. When we go to clinics, sometimes nurses look down on us or refuse to attend to us properly. We just want respect and fair treatment," said one participant identified as Grace.

Grace also said that she is attendending to showcase that sexworkers are talented people who do not rely on selling sex but do other things to earn a living. She is selling liquid soaps that she makes from scratch.

A male sex worker, Ivy (not real name) who also attended the event raised issue of physical abuse.

"it's very difficult to live as a male sex worker in the society, sometimes we even face physical abuse because people say what we do is an abomination which is causing all environmental disasters. They say God is punishing the whole country because of us," he said adding that some people don't want us to associate with others because they say their children will copy hence ending up walking around during nights only when everyone else is sleeping.

Organisers also stressed that the celebration was not only about visibility but also about human rights. "This day gives sex workers a chance to stand proudly and demand recognition as members of society with rights and dignity. Stigma exposes sex workers to violence and exclusion, and this must stop," said Precious Msindo, SLZ programs coordinator.

Msindo also stressed out the issue of child exploitation saying her organisation only sees their as child abuse.

"As Springs of Life Zimbabwe we condemn child exploitation, it is child abuse and we call that all those that are cohesing young people under 18 to do that should be arrested. The law enforcement must suppress any form of child exploitation," she said.

Sekuru Shumba from Epworth Overspill facility clinic also attended the event. He works as a PADARE advocate in representing men in their diversity.

He said," We are attending to support men especially in cases of Gender Based Violence which rates are very high here in Epworth. These days men have become the victims of GBV hence we partner with SLZ to help address those issues."

Hilda Mahumucha from ZWALA was also in attendence and said," it's an honor to partner with Springs of Life Zimbabwe since our duty is to represent women, including sex workers in helping them understand their constitutional rights. "

Rodney Chironga of the Zimbabwe Rainbow Community said their organization represent male sex workers in their diversity but the challenge they face is discrimination in the society where, "social morals don't expect men to sell sex. This also hinders their access to health care services because even at public health care services they are not accepted."

Epworth, one of Harare's fastest-growing suburbs, has a large community of sex workers, many of whom entered the trade due to poverty and lack of formal employment opportunities.

Advocates at the event called on policymakers to address the root causes of vulnerability, including unemployment and limited access to education, while also protecting the rights of those engaged in sex work.

International Sex Worker Pride Day, first launched in 2019, is observed globally every September to celebrate the achievements and resilience of sex workers while demanding an end to discrimination and criminalisation.