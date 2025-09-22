South Africa: Gauteng MEC Demands End to Healthcare Blockades - South African News Briefs - September 22, 2025

Gauteng MEC Demands End to Healthcare Blockades

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has called for an end to the blocking of foreign nationals from accessing public healthcare facilities, reports EWN. This comes after the death of a one-year-old child whose Malawian mother said Operation Dudula members prevented her from accessing the Alexandra clinic. Operation Dudula has denied this, saying it never instructed its members to block anyone from entering the clinic. Operation Dudula members and leaders have barricaded public healthcare entrances and turned away people they claim are undocumented immigrants. Nkomo-Ralehoko said this is unlawful as public healthcare must be accessible for everyone. Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF) in Gauteng has laid criminal charges against Operation Dudula and its leader, Zandile Dabula, accusing them of causing the child's death.

Police Shut Down R350m Crystal Meth Lab in Mpumalanga

Five suspects have been arrested at a R350 million crystal meth lab in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, reports SABC News. The group, comprising four Mexican nationals believed to be in the country illegally and one South African caretaker of the property, was apprehended during an intelligence-driven police operation. Two other suspects, believed to be Nigerian nationals, escaped. The accused faces possible charges of drug manufacturing, trafficking, and contravening the Immigration Act.

Public Works Blacklists 40 Contractors for Corruption and Non-Performance

The Public Works Department has said that it has, for the first time in two decades, blacklisted 40 contractors due to corruption and non-performance, reports EWN. Previously, only one company had faced such action in 2002. The process, initiated by the Construction Industry Development Board in June last year, is part of a broader strategy to curb corruption and promote economic growth through job creation. Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson said the department is strengthening its blacklisting procedures to act faster and recover misused public funds, stressing that the move sends a strong message that underperforming and corrupt contractors will no longer operate with impunity.

