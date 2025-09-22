Sudan: At Least 11 Children Reportedly Killed in Attack On a Mosque in Sudan's North Darfur State

New York/Amman/Port Sudan — Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell

"The drone attack on a mosque at the Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced people in Al Fasher, North Darfur, during Fajr prayers three days ago is shocking and unconscionable. Initial reports indicate that at least 11 children, aged 6 to 15, were killed in the deadly attack, which hit not only the mosque, but also adjacent homes. Many more children were injured.

"For more than 500 days, children in Al Fasher have endured a relentless siege by the Rapid Support Forces. Children are trapped by violence, with little access to food, clean water and healthcare, and forced to witness horrors no child should ever see. The latest attack has torn apart families and shattered any sense of safety for children who have already suffered so much.

"Additionally, a UNICEF-supported water tanker was struck by a drone in Al Fasher yesterday while delivering clean water to 8,500 displaced people and hospital patients, including at Al Saudi hospital - one of the city's few health centres still functioning. This is the third UNICEF-supported truck targeted in the past three months, putting both humanitarian staff and lifesaving supplies at grave risk.

"With Al Fasher under siege, such attacks are cutting families off from safe water at a time when child malnutrition and disease are surging. Displaced families and hospitals now depend almost entirely on water trucking. Without it, many will be forced to turn to unsafe sources, further exposing children to deadly waterborne disease.

"It is outrageous that children continue to be killed, maimed, and traumatized in a conflict they did not start and cannot control. Their homes, schools, and places of worship - spaces that are protected under international humanitarian law - have become targets.

"All parties to this conflict must end these attacks, fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law, and ensure the protection of children at all times. Children's lives are at stake, and impunity cannot be tolerated. There must be a prompt and thorough investigation into these atrocities, and those responsible must be held fully accountable.

"Every child has the right to safety. UNICEF stands with the children of Al Fasher and Sudan. We will not relent in demanding their protection and amplifying their voices until the violence ends."