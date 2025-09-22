Rwanda: Disability Groups Push for Delayed Prosthesis Insurance Coverage

People with disabilities are urging authorities to fully implement a Cabinet decision that approved coverage of prosthetic and orthotic services under Mutuelle de Santé, Rwanda's community-based health insurance scheme.

They say the delay is leaving many without access to essential medical devices that could transform their mobility and quality of life.

ALSO READ: People with disabilities outline top issues that need advocacy

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Prostheses--artificial body parts such as limbs--replace missing or damaged body parts, while orthoses are devices that support, align, or correct movement in weak or injured limbs. Both are vital for people living with disabilities, but they come at a steep cost.

According to the National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), a prosthesis can cost between $468 and $936 depending on the type--well beyond the reach of most patients.

Isaac Rukundo, Head of the Prosthetics and Orthotics Department at HVP Gatagara, a specialised hospital for persons with physical disabilities, said implementation of the long-awaited insurance coverage has stalled.

ALSO READ: HVP Gatagara to get orthopedics and prosthetics making facility

"A Cabinet decision was made for Mutuelle de Santé to cover up to 90 percent of prosthetic and orthotic services, but this is not yet being enforced. The Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) has yet to roll out the directive," Rukundo explained.

The services were expected to be covered starting in July this year. However, when new hospital tariffs were released, prosthetic and orthotic services were not included--despite having been approved in a Cabinet meeting in January.

Following that meeting, the Ministry of Health announced that 14 new services would be added to Mutuelle de Santé. These included cancer treatment and medications, knee and hip replacement surgeries, and provision of prosthetic and orthotic devices.

RSSB assures beneficiaries

Regis Hitimana, Chief Benefits Officer at RSSB, said some of the newly approved services are already being implemented. He cited knee and hip replacements as examples where preparations had been underway long before the reforms, making it easier to establish sustainable supply chains for implants.

ALSO READ: People with disability reiterate call for affordable prostheses

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that cancer medications will also soon be covered under the national programme, with procurement managed by Rwanda Medical Supply Ltd (RMS). "Very soon, more public health facilities will be able to access these medicines through the RMS supply chain," he said.

But questions remain about why prosthetic and orthotic services are not yet included. For people with disabilities, this delay represents not just a gap in healthcare but also a barrier to dignity, independence, and inclusion.

As advocacy continues, many hope the government will move swiftly to ensure that life-changing devices like prostheses and orthoses are no longer out of reach.