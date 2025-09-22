Rwanda: Who Will Claim the Rainbow Jersey in Kigali - Evenepoel or Pogačar?

On September 28, 2025, the world will turn its attention to Kigali, Rwanda, as the final of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships culminates at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) roundabout. At the heart of this prestigious event, one cyclist will earn the coveted Rainbow Jersey -- the ultimate symbol of excellence in road cycling. It is a moment that will forever define the winner's career.

While both the men's and women's competitions will electrify the streets of Kigali, in this article, the spotlight falls on the men's elite road race, which boasts the largest field--220 riders all racing for glory. The championships officially opened at BK Arena, in Kigali, on September 21, marking the first time the prestigious cycling event is being held on African soil in in the event's 103-year history.

The champion will earn the honour of wearing the Rainbow Jersey -- the distinctive, prestigious garment reserved for reigning world champions in cycling disciplines since 1927. This predominantly white jersey, adorned with five horizontal bands of blue, red, black, yellow, and green, symbolizes the global reach of cycling, a celebration of excellence, aspiration, and the unity of the international cycling community.

In Kigali, Rwanda, where the UCI Road World Championships will be held on African soil for the first time, one question looms large: who will earn the right to wear the coveted Rainbow Jersey and be crowned the world's best cyclist in 2025?

All participating riders are elite professional athletes. Each started the race with the same dream: to cross the finish line wearing the Rainbow Jersey. Among them, two names stand out as pre-race favorites: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia -- both highly decorated and known for their dominance in major international races. However, they won't have an easy path to victory.

A global field of talented challengers, including Thymen Arensman who leads the Netherlands' national team, is ready to upset predictions. Arensman is considered one of the most serious rivals to Evenepoel and Pogačar, and he'll be riding with both ambition and national pride on one of cycling's biggest stages.

Australia is also represented by two strong medal contenders: Jay Vine and Luke Plapp. Both riders are well-suited to the demands of the Kigali course and are expected to be powerful rivals in the battle for the Rainbow Jersey.

Another name drawing attention is Isaac del Toro of Mexico -- a rising star who has proven he could be the dark horse in Kigali. The 21-year-old rider, representing UAE Team Emirates-XRG, delivered a statement win at the Gran Premio Industria & Artigianato on September 7.

In a decisive three-man breakaway, Del Toro outpaced Christian Scaroni and Davide Piganzoli on the final ascent, showing both tactical sharpness and climbing strength in the final meters of the 196.3 km Italian race that featured several climbs in Larciano. His recent form suggests he could be a genuine contender for the Rainbow Jersey in Kigali.

Next up is Iván Romeo, another young talent from Spain's promising new generation, which also includes Juan Ayuso and Pablo Torres. A World Tour rider since 2023, Romeo claimed the Under-23-time trial world title in 2024, showcasing his potential as a strong contender on the world stage.

From the United States comes Magnus Sheffield, who has already gained valuable experience racing in the Vuelta a España, one of the leading cycling races in the international calendar. Sheffield also notched a stage win at the Vuelta a Andalucía, proving he has the skill and endurance to compete among the best.

Several talented riders from African countries--including Eritrea, South Africa, Algeria, Mauritius, and Morocco--are competing in the championship. However, some analysts believe that Rwanda's hilly terrain - the country is also known as 'the land of a thousand hills' - may not perfectly suit some of Africa's top cycling stars.

Rwandan fans will have special reason to cheer for their own athletes, particularly Moise Mugisha, the 28-year-old who claimed the African U23 time trial championship in 2018, and Vainqueur Masengesho, who took home the Best Young Rider classification at the 2025 Tour of Algeria. Both riders hope to shine on home soil.

Shemu Nsengiyumva does Rwanda proud in the Men Elite ITT, setting the standard with a time of 56:41.13.Gave it all . Now time for him to enjoy his moment in the hot seat .#Kigali2025 pic.twitter.com/INMCvrbTY7-- UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 21, 2025

While many athletes dream of donning the Rainbow Jersey, the spotlight remains firmly on Evenepoel and Pogačar. Evenepoel, the defending champion, is widely regarded as the favorite to secure his third consecutive world title in Rwanda.

Last year in Zurich, Evenepoel edged out prominent Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna by 12 seconds and has since finished on the podium three other times in major races. This season, Evenepoel also claimed victory in the early time trial stage of the Tour de France, beating Pogačar by 16 seconds over a flat 33km course.

Cycling reporters agree that defeating Evenepoel on the rolling roads of Kigali will require an extraordinary performance. However, they also emphasize that Pogačar is capable of spectacular feats whenever he mounts his bike, making him Evenepoel's fiercest rival.

Pogačar arrived in Kigali as the defending world champion, having won his first Rainbow Jersey in 2024 after a breathtaking 100-kilometer solo breakaway. This season, the Slovenian superstar has been nearly unstoppable, adding victories at Tour des Flandres, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and the Tour de France to his impressive palmarès--cementing his status as a clear favorite to claim the title once again.

Evenepoel, the leader of Belgium's men's elite team, already boasts an impressive collection of titles. He holds two Rainbow Jerseys in the individual time trial and won the Elite Men's Road Race at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia. Evenepoel claimed the Elite Men's Individual Time Trial title in 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland, and successfully defended it in 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Will he defend it, once again, in Kigali? There is only one way to know. Let's gather at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) roundabout, on September 28, to witness a historic moment--the crowning of the new wearer of the 2025 UCI Road World Championship Rainbow Jersey.

Will it be Evenepoel, the defending champion? Or perhaps Pogačar, his fiercest rival? Could an emerging star like Arensman, del Toro, Sheffield, or local hope Mugisha seize the glory on home soil?

Good luck to all competitors. May the strongest and most determined cyclist triumph.