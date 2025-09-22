Rwanda: Uci Rwanda 2025 - Les Amis Sportifs and the Making of a Cycling Legacy

In the quiet village of Karutimbo, located in Kigabiro sector, Eastern Province, Les Amis Sportifs might not seem like the birthplace of champions - but that is exactly what it is.

At first glance, the modest compound appears unremarkable, yet within its humble walls, remarkable talent is being nurtured.

There are no sprawling stadiums or high-tech training facilities - just dusty trails, a small clubhouse, and a few bicycles lined up in a corner.

Yet over the past four decades, this unassuming club has become a powerhouse - nurturing raw talent, producing national stars, and shaping the future of cycling in Rwanda - one pedal stroke at a time.

Les Amis Sportifs was started in the 1980s, originally under the name Rwamagana Cyclisme. Its founder, Emmanuel Turatsinze, a legendary cyclist who won Rwanda's first Tour du Rwanda in the 1980s, instilled a love for cycling that would permeate generations.

"He lived here in Rwamagana, and was part of a family that knew bicycles well. He loved the sport and shared that love with us," Yusuf Sebugwiza, recalls. Children flocked to him, eager to ride and learn.

Sebugwiza, still a boy himself, was among those inspired - though he admits he could not continue at first. Others carried on, and the spirit of Turatsinze's vision endured.

Over the years, Les Amis Sportifs has grown steadily, driven more by passion than by resources. From its humble beginnings, the club became a home for nurturing young talent, thanks to the unwavering commitment of its founding members.

At the heart of this journey was Sebugwiza, who, together with long-time colleagues like John Rugambwa and other dedicated members, worked tirelessly to build and sustain the club's vision.

Rugambwa, who served as both president and director of Les Amis Sportifs, played a pivotal role in shaping the club's identity, and guiding its growth until his life was tragically cut short in a road accident in July 2018.

They built a system that identifies young riders, teaches discipline, and instils confidence, turning raw potential into national-calibre cyclists.

Building champions and community

The club has been instrumental in producing some of Rwanda's best cyclists: Joseph Areruya, Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo, Samuel Hakiruwizeye, Jean-Claude Uwizeye, and trailblazing women such as Jeanne d'Arc Girubuntu.

In 2025, Eric Nkundabera became national champion, adding to the legacy. Meanwhile, the next generation of riders, including Samuel Niyonkuru, Schadrack Ufitimana, and Valentine Nzayisenga, are already carrying the torch.

Sebugwiza explains that the club's work is about more than just racing. "It's about building children, teaching them respect, and showing them that hard work pays off," he says.

When Turatsinze passed away, the club continued his vision. His legacy lived on through the programs and the athletes he inspired.

Adrien Niyonshuti, Turatsinze's nephew - commonly known as 'Maconco' in Rwamagana, joined the training programme after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He became one of the early protégés, exemplifying how Les Amis Sportifs nurtures talent across generations.

The process is meticulous. Sebugwiza and his colleagues provide guidance not only in cycling skills but also in character and discipline.

Young riders are taught to respect their coaches, to care for their equipment, and to uphold the values of sportsmanship.

Even small acts, such as repairing a tire or helping a teammate, are considered lessons in responsibility.

The rise of the young riders

Sebugwiza recalls the club's early days in detail. "We would start with ten children, and maybe only half of them would continue to the next level.

Some would drop out, others lacked discipline, but the ones who persevered went on to achieve great things."

Among those who rose to prominence is Shemu Nsengiyumva, a 26-year-old cyclist who began riding at 18 through Les Amis Sportifs. He recounts his journey with vivid detail.

"It was difficult at first, but my determination kept me going. Adrien Niyonshuti and the older riders helped me. Over time, I kept putting in effort, training hard, and learning every day." Nsengiyumva recalls how even small setbacks tested him.

"Some bikes broke, others left, but I stayed with one teammate who didn't give up. That struggle is what made us stronger. Every obstacle was a lesson," Nsengiyumva says.

Nsengiyumva's dedication paid off. He eventually joined May Stars, a Continental-level team, competing both in Rwanda and abroad.

"I had the chance to race with top riders outside the country, which was an incredible honour. The Tours du Rwanda, both local and major, taught me discipline and perseverance. I realised my goal: to keep progressing and represent Rwanda proudly," he says.

He reflects on the mentorship that shaped him: "My elder brother, Seti, and Joseph Areruya from my family were always there, helping me push my limits. Coaches taught us not just to ride, but to be disciplined, respect others, and build character."

"Even small contributions like fixing a tire or bringing water for teammates mattered. It showed that success is about effort and community," he says.

Overcoming challenges

Operating in a rural area with limited resources has never been easy. Sebugwiza recalls the struggles of transporting young riders to competitions.

"Sometimes the district could only provide one vehicle for all the children, with no fuel or food. We had to manage everything ourselves, writing requests, following up year after year, hoping for a little help."

Funding has always been precarious. In the past, Cogebanque and other sponsors provided reliable support, covering uniforms, equipment, and travel expenses.

Today, Sebugwiza relies on ad hoc contributions and community goodwill. Yet even in scarcity, the club has found ways to sustain its programmes, including lending bicycles and equipment to children who cannot afford their own.

COVID-19 created additional setbacks. International races were cancelled, and many riders paused their careers. But Sebugwiza's approach emphasises resilience.

He teaches children that setbacks are part of life and that success comes from consistent effort and discipline, whether on or off the bike.

Nsengiyumva mirrors this outlook, reflecting on his own experience and challenges.

"When teams disbanded or resources were scarce, it was hard. I had to move between Les Amis Sportifs, and May Stars, keep training, and keep my focus. You learn patience, persistence, and to work even when support is limited. That is what makes you a professional, on the bike and in life."

Mentorship and life skills

For Sebugwiza, cycling is a tool to build character as much as it is a sport. "Discipline is the foundation," he says. "Without it, talent is wasted."

He begins training children as young as 10 years old, emphasising core values such as respect, patience, and responsibility.

Through structured coaching, young riders learn that meaningful progress comes through dedication, and that true success takes time, not shortcuts.

Even for those who do not become professionals, the lessons last a lifetime. Young people leave the club with life skills, resilience, and the confidence to pursue their dreams.

Sebugwiza finds the greatest joy not in trophies but in seeing lives transformed.

"When a child improves, whether or not they become a professional, I am happy. At least my effort was not wasted," he explains.

Former students often return to help the next generation. Some bring spare tires, jerseys, or cycling shoes.

"Even small things matter," Sebugwiza says. "It shows the younger ones that they, too, can give back and support others. That is the true cycle of success."

Nsengiyumva exemplifies this cycle: "I remember helping younger children with equipment, showing them techniques, and encouraging them.

Seeing them improve makes you realise the effort you put in comes full circle. That is the spirit Les Amis instills in everyone."

International exposure and recognition

The club's influence extends beyond Rwanda. Riders trained at Les Amis Sportifs have competed internationally, earning salaries and opportunities abroad.

Meanwhile, athletes such as Eric Nkundabera, Samuel Umuhoza, Béatha Ingabire, Djazila Mwamikazi, and Nirere Xaverine have transformed their cycling talent into viable careers, earning up to $1,300 (about Rwf1, 878,058) per month with professional teams.

Sebugwiza notes that such opportunities are transformational. "Cycling can provide a living. It teaches discipline, responsibility, and how to manage success. Children see that effort pays off, and they return with skills and inspiration for others."

The upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda is a moment of pride. Sebugwiza emphasises its dual role: welcoming international guests and teaching local children the value of hospitality, discipline, and professionalism.

The event is a living classroom, where young riders like Nsengiyumva can observe world-class athletes, learn from them, and understand the global standards of the sport.

Cultivating community and national pride

Les Amis Sportifs is more than a club; it is a community institution. Its influence spans beyond Kigabiro and Rwamagana, contributing to national pride through Team Rwanda.

The club's riders have become ambassadors of Rwandan cycling, embodying the discipline and perseverance cultivated under Sebugwiza's guidance.

"Every time our riders succeed, it is not just their victory," Sebugwiza says. "It reflects the efforts of the club, the community, and everyone who has contributed. From local officials to families, we all play a part."

The club also fosters a culture of giving back. Young athletes who achieve success are encouraged to mentor others, reinforcing the cycle of support that has been central to Les Amis Sportifs' philosophy.

Vision for the future

Despite decades of putting in work, Sebugwiza remains focused on growth. He dreams of establishing stronger partnerships with local industries and businesses, providing steady funding and resources for the club.

He envisions a future where cycling in Rwanda can sustain livelihoods, produce international champions, and teach life skills to thousands of children.

"We want to build not just cyclists, but responsible, disciplined, and confident young people," he says. "Success on the bike is important, but success in life is even more vital."

He also emphasises the importance of nurturing girls in the sport, ensuring that opportunities are equal for all.

His work has shown that with proper mentorship, resources, and encouragement, young girls can achieve the same heights as boys in cycling.

The legacy of Les Amis Sportifs

Sebugwiza is working to sustain the legacy of Turatsinze and others who have worked hard to make the Eastern Province a focal point of Rwanda's cycling. Their story is one of vision, resilience, and dedication.

From a small village club to producing national champions, the influence of Les Amis on Rwandan cycling is profound. The cycling club has turned into a breeding ground for talent and a model for youth development.

Through years of hardship, limited resources, and societal challenges, Sebugwiza and his team have demonstrated that passion and perseverance can overcome adversity.

Despite financial and logistical challenges, the impact of Les Amis Sportifs is visible not only in the medals and championships but in the lives of the young men and women who have grown into confident, disciplined, and capable adults through the club.

Nsengiyumva's journey adds a personal dimension to this legacy. From humble beginnings in Rwamagana to international competition, the story of Les Amis illustrates the power of mentorship, discipline, and community support.

"Les Amis taught me to keep pushing, to respect the sport, and to honour Rwanda wherever I go. That foundation has carried me every step of the way," the rider who will be participating in the global race says.

As Rwanda hosts its first UCI Road World Championships, the significance of Sebugwiza and Les Amis Sportifs' work is more evident than ever.

The riders who will compete on the world stage are the product of decades of mentorship, discipline, and community support.

Their success reflects the dedication of people like Sebugwiza who have devoted their lives to the sport and to the children of Rwanda.

Les Amis Sportifs may still be modest in appearance, but its legacy is monumental.

As Sebugwiza puts it, champions are not made by wealth or fancy facilities alone, but by vision, discipline, mentorship, and unwavering belief in potential.

From the dusty trails of Kigabiro to the podiums of national and international competitions, the influence of the club founded by Turatsinze, and sustained by Sebugwiza, continues to shine through.

What started as a grassroots effort has become a breeding ground for cycling talent and a source of pride for the local community.

The legacy of Les Amis Sportifs is one that will continue to shape Rwandan cycling for generations to come. Through dedication, mentorship, and a deep love for the sport, Turatsinze and Sebugwiza have built more than a club, they have built a movement.