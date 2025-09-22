Rwanda: Women Entrepreneurs Take Center Stage At Uci Fan Zone

In the bustling fan zone of the UCI Road World Championships, it's not just cyclists capturing the spotlight. A vibrant community of women entrepreneurs has turned the global sporting event into a stage for Rwanda's creativity and business spirit.

Their stalls tell stories--of resilience, innovation, and pride. From handmade crafts to gourmet dishes and skincare essentials, these women are using the moment to showcase not just products, but Rwanda itself.

For Axelle Shema of Touch of Rwanda, the opportunity feels transformative.

"The whole world is watching," she said with a smile, arranging baskets on her stand. "We hope people will support products made in Rwanda. For us, this is about representing our country with pride."

The fan zone is more than a marketplace; it's a global exhibition. Leslie, General Manager at Food Staff, called it a game-changer.

"It literally feels like being on a world stage. We're working alongside major vendors and connecting with new clients. This kind of visibility is crucial for growth."

That sense of pride runs deep for Barbara Testa of Golosa Italian Pastry and Coffee Shop, who, along with her partner, has made Rwanda home.

"We believe in Rwanda and its strength," she said. "This is our second home, and we want people to see what we can offer--not only today, but every day."

At Soleluna Restaurant, co-owner Andrea Breazzano was equally enthusiastic.

"As you know, Soleluna is known for the best pizza. Being part of the UCI is an opportunity to share our products at such an important event."

The fan zone is also about cultural exchange. Ethiopian sisters Selam and Blen Tesfalem, founders of Quick Bites, say the event is as much about community as commerce.

"It's amazing to be part of this historic time for Rwanda and Africa," they said in unison. "We look forward to welcoming customers, sharing our food, and showing Rwanda's hospitality. Welcome to Kigali--we're happy to have you here."

For others, the event provides a practical way to meet visitors' needs. Maria Gratia Ingabire of Maison Beauté saw the Championship as a perfect moment to highlight her skincare line.

"This is the time when people need protection from the sun. We're proud to show that products people know internationally are also made and available here in Rwanda."

Walking through the fan zone, one feels the pulse of Kigali's entrepreneurial spirit. The women behind each stand aren't just selling; they're storytelling. They represent a Rwanda eager to connect with the world on its own terms--through craft, cuisine, and creativity.

As the roar of bicycles echoes through Kigali's streets, another kind of race is unfolding quietly in the fan zone. It's the race to prove that Rwanda's women-led businesses belong on the global stage--and they're sprinting ahead with confidence.