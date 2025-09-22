Namibia: Personality of the Week - Casting Namibia's Angling Legacy Forward

Born in Windhoek and raised in Upington, South Africa, Henry du Plessis has built his life around discipline, patience, and a deep love for water. Today, as president of the Namibian Light Tackle Boat Angling Association (NLTBAA), he is a leading figure in the sport, guiding others while continuing to pursue his passion for angling.

Du Plessis' school years in Upington shaped his character in ways that prepared him for the challenges of competitive fishing. Those lessons became the foundation of his journey as an angler and a leader.

"School taught me discipline, how to be a team player, and that there are always two sides to a story," he reflected.

Introduced to fishing by a close friend at age 14, Du Plessis quickly realised that angling was more than just a pastime. His dream was clear from early on: to one day represent Namibia. The day he realised that hard work could help him achieve that goal remains a defining moment in his life.

That determination paid off when he received his national colours as captain of the U/16 team, a proud milestone that put him on a path of success. Over the years, Du Plessis has competed consistently at the highest levels, earning 15 medals and participating in both national and international competitions for more than a decade.

Fishing, however, is not without its challenges. He identifies winter tournaments as the toughest.

"The water is cold, and the fish are very difficult to catch," he explained.

Yet he approaches these tests with a calm, methodical mindset. He prefers to keep things simple, sticking to the basics, while mentally preparing by visualising the day and planning his actions.

Beyond angling, Du Plessis balances his work with his love for nature. He believes fishing teaches lessons that apply to everyday life: patience, persistence, and thinking on one's feet.

"Be kind, always," he added, reflecting the values he upholds both on and off the water.

Inspired by legends like Schalk van Breda, Du Plessis keeps pushing the limits of Namibian angling. His advice to young anglers is to never give up.

"Don't quit, ask questions. If you don't ask, the answer will always be no," he noted.

