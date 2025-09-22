Uganda: Schools Risk Sanctions for Falsely Registering Normal Students As Special Needs - UNEB

UNEB has warned of sanctions for schools that register normal and healthy students as special needs candidates to exploit the extended time and other accommodations offered during national examinations.

Speaking during the release of the 2025 timetables for PLE, UCE and UACE,

UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo said it has come to their attention that some head teachers, especially at primary level are reporting non-existent cases of Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates.

"Others, either deliberately or otherwise, misreport the type of disability of a candidate, mainly with cases of dyslexia and low vision. All these are meant to give such candidates extra time and possibly a transcriber. This gives the candidate an unfair advantage over the others. Sign Language Interpreters are being misused to the extent of being asked to interpret the examination questions," Odongo said.

He said this state of affairs has led to a rapid increase in the number of SNE candidates, and consequently, the number of personnel that the board has to deploy.

UNEB warned heads of centres to desist from this habit.

"We wish to caution candidates against involvement in acts of indiscipline. Being a candidate does not put you over and above the school rules and regulations. UNEB does not condone indiscipline and will not in any way support candidates who may be suspended or dismissed due to involvement in acts of indiscipline. We also ask parents to provide parental guidance to their candidates to avoid any mishaps," Odongo said.

He warned that candidates who will be found to have fraudulently registered as special needs students whereas not, will have their results withheld but also the exam centres and head teachers will face sanctions.