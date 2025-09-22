Zimbabwe Set to Host UAE for White-Ball Series

22 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE United Arab Emirates women's side are set to tour Zimbabwe to play six matches of white-ball cricket starting on September 26. The two sides will face off in four ODIs, followed by two T20Is.

Before the first ODI on September 26, the tour will begin with a warm-up fixture on September 24, where UAE will take on the Zimbabwe 'A' side at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.

All the following matches are scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

This series marks Zimbabwe's first assignment since winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier held in Namibia earlier this month, a victory that sealed their spot in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026, set to take place in Nepal in early 2026.

"The UAE series is very important to us and it fits perfectly in our plans as we prepare for the Global Qualifier early next year," said Zimbabwe women's head coach Walter Chawaguta.

"It gives us the momentum that we need as a team and, at the same time, it also gives us an opportunity to look at some of the players who have been out due to injury and are now making a comeback."

