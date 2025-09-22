Nigeria: Benue - Attacks On Officers Indicate We're Doing Something Right - - Police Spokesperson

Following the recent deadly ambushes on its officers in Benue State, the Nigeria Police Force has vowed not to relent in its crackdown on criminal elements, insisting that attacks on officers are proof that ongoing operations are effective.

Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this during an interview on TVC News while reacting to the killing of three police officers and the purported abduction of seven others in Katsina-Ala/Ukum Local Government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen and local militias.

"These attacks are an indication that we are doing something right, and we are actually succeeding in displacing and dislodging criminal elements," Hundeyin said.

"We will not be deterred. Such ambush and surprise attacks would not make us stop doing what we're doing."

The police spokesperson explained that the attackers had resorted to surprise offensives because ongoing raids were "putting them out of business."

He assured Nigerians that the Force would continue to raid hideouts and dislodge armed groups to improve public safety.

"We'll continue to raid criminal hideouts continue to dislodge them so that Nigerians can be safer and feel more secure," he said.

Meanwhile, the police had confirmed that six suspects had been arrested during an ongoing response operation following the ambush on tactical teams at Agu Centre in Benue.

Hundeyin disclosed that 15 more suspects have taken into custody, bringing the total number of arrests to 21.

"Everything will be done to ensure that other fleeing suspects are arrested and they are prosecuted," he assured.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has also ordered the deployment of additional tactical assets to Benue to restore calm and support ongoing operations against the criminal networks in the region.

Vanguard News