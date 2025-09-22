South Africa: Police Commissioner Masemola Appears At Madlanga Commission

The South African Police Service's National Police Commissioner, Fani Masemola, is today presenting evidence at the Madlanga Commission.

Officially known as the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, the Commission's hearings got underway last week.

Masemola's testimony comes after the evidence presented by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, over the first three days of the Commission's hearings last week.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

READ | Cabinet welcomes commencement of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

"The public will be able to follow the hearing via livestream on the Commission's website, as well as various radio, television, news and social media platforms.

"We would also like to remind those members of the public, who want to attend the hearing, that they should bring along a valid identity document or driver's licence, and that no weapons will be permitted on the Commission's premises -- the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria," Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said.

The commission's website is www.criminaljusticecommission.org.za.

In Parliament, the Ad Hoc Committee to investigate allegations made by Mkhwanazi has called on the public and organisations to make "written submissions on matters pertinent to the scope of the inquiry".

"Section 59(1)(a) of the Constitution obligates the committee to facilitate public involvement in its processes, and that individuals and all interested parties are offered a reasonable opportunity to be informed of the work of the committee and to have a say.

"Only submissions which relate to the scope of the inquiry will be considered by the committee. Written submissions, including supporting documentation, intended to place evidence before the committee, must be provided under oath or affirmation.

"Individuals or organisations requiring assistance in preparing a sworn statement or submitting evidence are encouraged to notify the committee so that appropriate support can be arranged," the committee said in a statement.

Submissions can be sent to adhocmkhwanazi@parliament.gov.za.

Enquiries may be directed to Mr V Ramaano- 083 709 8427; Adv P Gwebu - 083 709 8395 or Ms B Mbengo - 083 09 8489.