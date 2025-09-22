South Africa: Mpumalanga Seven to Appear in Court

22 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Seven suspects are expected to appear in the Pilgrim's Rest Periodical Court today after being found without the valid documentation to be in the country, police said.

In a statement on Monday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the seven, who are aged between 15 and 43, were arrested on Saturday by multidisciplinary teams deployed under Operation Vala Umgodi in Mpumalanga.

"The suspects were apprehended during disruptive operations conducted in the Pilgrim's Rest area. Six were arrested after being found without valid documentation to be in South Africa, while one was fined for contravening the Immigration Act relating to the employment of undocumented persons."

During the operation, police also discovered abandoned illicit mining equipment, including gas cylinders, wheelbarrows and oxygen cylinders.

"The arrested suspects were charged with contravening the Immigration Act," said police.

