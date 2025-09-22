Africa: Global Leaders Urge Action Against Humanitarian Law Violations in Conflicts

Leaders from Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa, along with representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), have expressed concern about the widespread violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) happening in conflicts around the world.

The leaders said the violations are causing significant human suffering, and are urging States and the international community to take action.

This call comes one year after they launched the Global IHL Initiative, aimed at fostering political commitment to uphold IHL.

"We were driven by a deep sense of responsibility and urgency to act decisively to stem the tide of violations of international humanitarian law the world is witnessing," a joint statement issued on Sunday read.

As of now, 89 States from various regions around the world have officially joined the Global IHL Initiative to promote humanity in times of war.

In addition, 27 States are collaborating as co-leaders on seven thematic workstreams. Their goal is to develop practical recommendations for enhancing compliance with IHL and addressing the challenges brought about by the evolving nature of warfare.

Over the past year, over 130 States engaged in global and regional discussions on enhancing compliance with IHL.

"A common theme emerging from these consultations is a call from States for a protective interpretation of IHL," the statement said, noting that the findings will be published in an interim report next month.

The leaders mentioned that this movement relates to all global conflicts, engages all relevant stakeholders, and aims to ensure a fair and universal application of IHL.

"It also recognises that the primary responsibility to uphold, implement and apply the Geneva Conventions in practice lies with States.

"We call on all parties to armed conflict to uphold IHL. We reaffirm that all States, including in situations of occupation, are bound to fully respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law, including the rules related to the protection of civilians, civilian objects, medical and aid workers and journalists."

The Global IHL Initiative leaders believe that the United Nations (UN), in line with the UN Charter and the wider multilateral system, plays an important role in this regard.

They also announced that they will co-host a global high-level meeting to uphold humanity in war in 2026.

Leading up to the meeting, all States are encouraged to prioritise IHL at home. This includes officially allocating sufficient resources to invest in and ensure compliance with IHL, particularly in ongoing conflicts.

In addition, they are urging States to incorporate IHL into national legislation and conflict preparedness. This can be achieved through proper training for military and security forces, empowering national IHL committees, and formally joining the Global IHL Initiative.

They also believe that active participation in consultations is essential, and States are encouraged to motivate others to do the same.

"Seventy-six years after the adoption of the Geneva Conventions, we call on all world leaders to unite around a shared responsibility to prevent atrocities and protect humanity in times of war.

"The world cannot stand idly as the basic tenets of international humanitarian law are routinely and deliberately being violated.

"Together, we can put an end to the inconceivable and unconscionable suffering and destruction that is the mark of today's conflicts and steer the latter towards peaceful resolution," the leaders said.